Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s Potential WWE Farewell

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio could be approaching the final chapter of his legendary in-ring career, with new reports suggesting that 2027 is being discussed internally as a potential retirement year.

According to the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio, there have been rumblings within WWE about Mysterio possibly stepping away from active competition next year.

A source emphasized that they had no direct knowledge of when or where an official retirement might take place. However, recent backstage conversations have reportedly raised the possibility that 2027 could mark the end of Mysterio’s wrestling career.

WWE has also reportedly discussed potential ideas for how to present Mysterio’s farewell, although no specific plans or events have been confirmed.

Despite the possibility of an in-ring retirement, there is reportedly a belief within WWE that Mysterio would remain involved with the company in some capacity.

Similar to discussions surrounding AJ Styles’ future, WWE officials reportedly see an opportunity for Mysterio to continue contributing behind the scenes by helping develop younger talent.

That potential role could extend beyond WWE itself, with Mysterio reportedly viewed as someone who could also assist in developing the next generation of performers in AAA.

Mysterio previously addressed his wrestling future during an interview with BANG Showbiz in September, indicating that he was not following a fixed retirement timetable. “I think I’m just going to wing it and see where this road takes me, because I’m really enjoying the moments right now that I’m living inside the ring, whether as a wrestler or as a GM.”

His comments suggested that he remains focused on enjoying his current opportunities rather than committing to a specific date for his final match.

Mysterio has enjoyed one of the most celebrated careers in professional wrestling history, becoming a globally recognized figure and helping bring lucha libre to a wider international audience.

While the latest report indicates that WWE has begun considering how to handle his eventual farewell, it remains unclear whether Mysterio himself has made a final decision regarding retirement.

As of this writing, neither Mysterio nor WWE has officially announced plans for him to retire in 2027.