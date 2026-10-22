Cody Rhodes Believes The Rock May Have “A Couple Of Matches” Left

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on the possibility of facing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a singles match, admitting that he would welcome the opportunity while acknowledging that The Rock’s in-ring future remains uncertain.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes was asked whether a one-on-one encounter with The Rock could still happen.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion explained that while he believes The Rock may have a few matches remaining in his career, he also recognizes that the Hollywood star could decide his most recent WrestleMania appearance was a fitting conclusion to his time as an active performer. “Oof. It’s not that I’m evading that answer. It’s that I don’t really know how to answer because I think personally he has a couple of matches probably left to do.”

Rhodes pointed to The Rock’s involvement at WrestleMania 40, suggesting that the event could reasonably serve as the final chapter of his in-ring career. “I think that personally, but I also know, looking at WrestleMania 40 and another guy who he’s given all, continues to give all as part of the board, he could easily say that was a great final piece as a performer in a wrestling ring.”

Although Rhodes remains interested in the potential matchup, he emphasized that any decision about The Rock wrestling again would ultimately belong to the former WWE Champion himself. “That’ll be up to him. That’ll certainly be up to him if there’s more and what those matches might be.”

Rhodes concluded by acknowledging the appeal of facing someone with The Rock’s stature, suggesting that few professional wrestlers would turn down such an opportunity. “I don’t think any wrestler would ever look you in the eye and tell you they wouldn’t want a match like that.”

The possibility of a singles match between Rhodes and The Rock has generated considerable interest among WWE fans, particularly following their involvement in the storyline surrounding WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes’ comments make clear that he has no definitive information about whether The Rock intends to compete again.

For now, a potential showdown between the two remains an intriguing possibility rather than a confirmed WWE plan.