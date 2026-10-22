Former WWE Writer Calls Vince McMahon A “Bully” And “Psychopath”

Former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs has spoken openly about his experiences working under Vince McMahon, offering harsh criticism of the former WWE Chairman and describing his time working with him as particularly challenging.

During a recent appearance on After The Bell, Jacobs reflected on his interactions with McMahon and shared his personal assessment of the longtime WWE executive’s behavior and personality.

Jacobs did not hold back when discussing the difficulties he experienced, using several strong descriptions of McMahon while explaining why he found their working relationship so demanding. “I had a challenging time working for Vince. He was a crazy person. Vince McMahon was like a psychopath. That’s the sort of personality type he is, right? He’s an overt malignant narcissist. Not to use catchphrase words, because I’m not using that hyperbolically. I’m using that like that’s his personality type.”

Jacobs continued by explaining that his perspective on McMahon changed relatively quickly after spending time around him.

Despite McMahon’s wealth and accomplishments in the wrestling industry, Jacobs said he never found himself wishing he could trade places with his former boss. “I was around Vince McMahon not very long before I saw, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t trade places with this guy for one second. Not for one second.’ Because for everything he has, he has nothing because he’s a psychopath. And when you’re a psychopath, you’re incapable of love.”

The former WWE writer went on to make additional allegations about McMahon’s conduct, describing him as a bully and an abuser while claiming that stories he had heard about the former executive were consistent with his own impressions. “And so Vince McMahon’s a bully. He’s a maniac. He’s an abuser. He’s all of the things that, you know, ‘Oh, this has come out. Is this like Vince?’ Every story you’ve heard about him, it’s something, like, true. That’s who he is.”

Jacobs concluded by emphasizing the impact that working in such an environment had on him, adding that he believed other people experienced similar difficulties. “So, yeah, it’s hard. It’s hard to work for bullies and psychopaths. That’s challenging, and I had a challenging time with that, and other people did too.”

Jacobs’ comments represent his personal experiences and opinions regarding McMahon, rather than independently established findings about the former WWE executive’s psychological condition or the broader allegations referenced during the interview.

His remarks offer another perspective on the challenges he says he encountered while working within WWE’s creative structure under McMahon’s leadership.