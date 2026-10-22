WWE Planning Special RAW And SmackDown Double Taping

WWE is reportedly moving forward with a special television taping schedule ahead of Crown Jewel 2026, with both Raw and SmackDown set to take place on the same night in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the current schedule, the November 2 episode of WWE Raw will air live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Time from the Barclays Center. The broadcast will serve as the final episode of Raw before Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following the live Raw broadcast, WWE is also planning to tape an upcoming episode of SmackDown at the same venue, creating a double television taping ahead of the company’s trip overseas. The arrangement would allow WWE to complete both television productions before traveling to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event. Despite ongoing concerns surrounding regional security and international travel, WWE’s current plans reportedly remain unchanged.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, recent developments in Saudi Arabia have raised questions about Crown Jewel after the U.S. State Department issued additional security warnings and ordered non-emergency government personnel and their families to depart the country. The situation has also resulted in disruptions to international air travel, including reported interruptions at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Nevertheless, WWE is reportedly continuing its preparations for Crown Jewel, with no adjustments currently planned for the November 2 television tapings.

The company also remains scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia that weekend, although the security situation continues to create uncertainty surrounding the event.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s November 7 date or location.

The planned Raw and SmackDown double taping remains part of WWE’s preparations as the company approaches its upcoming premium live event in Riyadh.