Backstage Update On John Cena Classic

New backstage details have emerged regarding WWE’s rumored John Cena Classic, including two potential dates in December and a possible interactive element that John Cena reportedly wants incorporated into the event.

Although Cena has previously indicated that the event is expected to take place in December, WWE has yet to officially announce a date or confirm the show’s format.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, December 12 and December 19 are currently being discussed as potential dates for the John Cena Classic.

One possibility would see the event take place on December 12, following WWE WrestlePalooza. Under that scenario, WWE could present a separate event in the United States later that evening.

The alternative date being considered is December 19, which would create a direct scheduling conflict with AEW Worlds End.

AAA Guerra de Titanes is also scheduled for December 19, potentially making that weekend particularly busy for professional wrestling fans. Neither date has been finalized, and it remains unclear whether WWE currently favors one option over the other. December 5 is reportedly considered an unlikely choice because WWE is said to be reluctant to schedule major events across three consecutive weekends. Meanwhile, December 26 already features the company’s traditional holiday live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Beyond the scheduling discussions, another noteworthy detail concerns the potential format of the John Cena Classic. Cena reportedly remains interested in introducing a voting element to the event, with WWE having discussed several internal ideas about how such a concept could be implemented. However, specific details about the proposed voting system have not been revealed.

It is currently unknown whether fans would be given the opportunity to vote on matches, participants or other aspects of the event, and no particular format has been confirmed.

The reported concept suggests that WWE is exploring ways to make the John Cena Classic a distinctive event, although discussions remain ongoing.

As of this writing, WWE has not officially confirmed the event’s date, location, match lineup or voting format.

Additional information is expected to emerge as the company continues working toward finalizing its December programming schedule.