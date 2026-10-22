Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For The Bloodline Vs. 946 WarGames Match

WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for a traditional five-on-five WarGames match involving The Bloodline and 946 at this year’s Survivor Series premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the working plan as of Monday was for the anticipated showdown to feature five competitors on each team.

The reported direction follows the latest confrontation between The Bloodline and 946 on Monday Night Raw, where tensions between the two factions continued to escalate.

Although WWE has not officially announced the complete match lineup, the current creative plans reportedly call for both groups to field five representatives inside the WarGames structure.

WWE has utilized different team sizes since introducing WarGames to its main roster programming, including matches featuring four and five competitors per side.

The latest report suggests that the company intends to use the five-on-five format for the ongoing rivalry between The Bloodline and 946.

The two factions have become increasingly involved in confrontations on WWE television, with their recent four-on-four encounter on Raw further establishing the direction of the storyline. However, the reported WarGames plans would require additional participants beyond those involved in that confrontation.

It remains unclear which Superstars WWE intends to add to the respective teams, and no final lineup has been publicly confirmed.

While the five-on-five format was reportedly the working plan earlier this week, WWE could still make adjustments before Survivor Series.

For now, the anticipated clash between The Bloodline and 946 appears to be taking shape as one of the major matches planned for the November event.