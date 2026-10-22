WWE NXT Reportedly Told To Load Up 11/4 Episode Against AEW Blood And Guts

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite are reportedly heading toward another head-to-head television battle, with WWE said to be preparing a particularly strong lineup for the occasion.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the November 4 episode of NXT is expected to move from its regular Tuesday night time slot to Wednesday, placing the show directly opposite AEW’s annual Blood and Guts special.

Alvarez confirmed the scheduling development in a post to his subscribers on X, adding that NXT officials have reportedly been instructed to make the episode a major attraction. “Confirmed that November 4th NXT and AEW are going head-to-head. That’s the Blood and Guts show and NXT was told to load it up.”

The reported change is also reflected in TV Insider listings, which currently show NXT scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, instead of its usual Tuesday slot on November 3.

As previously reported, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The CW had been looking into moving NXT to avoid potential programming disruptions caused by coverage of the U.S. midterm elections on November 3. While the move appears to be connected to election coverage, it would also create a direct ratings competition between WWE’s developmental brand and AEW’s flagship television program.

The timing is particularly noteworthy because AEW will be presenting Blood and Guts, one of its biggest themed television events of the year, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, NXT’s November 4 broadcast would be the first episode following Halloween Havoc, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 31.

That positioning could give WWE an opportunity to feature major storyline developments and follow-up matches from the premium live event while competing directly with AEW. Although Alvarez reports that NXT has been told to load up the show, specific matches, appearances, and other potential attractions have not yet been revealed.

WWE has also not officially announced the scheduling adjustment.

If the reported plans move forward, November 4 will feature another Wednesday night showdown between NXT and Dynamite, with both promotions potentially presenting significant programming on the same evening.