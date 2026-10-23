Joe Hendry Believes He Can Be A Top Draw For WWE

WWE star Joe Hendry discussed his career aspirations for the upcoming year in an interview with TV Insider.

Hendry said, “I’m just always looking to get better at what I do. I know in my heart that I can be a top draw for WWE. I know people have things to say about that, but the truth is I know that I can be a top guy, I know that I can be an asset to the professional wrestling business because I have the metrics to prove it. And those are facts, you know? I had the most viewed clip in all of wrestling in 2024. I wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which did insane numbers on social media. My WrestleMania shirt was a bestseller. I won the NXT Championship. I have the metrics to prove that I can draw in the professional wrestling business, and my goal is to be somebody who can deliver for the company.”

On believing he can be a top star in the company:

“I saw in an interview that Nick Khan was asked what WWE is looking for from talent. It is someone that can move the needle for the company immediately or in the near future. I believe that I’m somebody who can do that. I’ve had metrics in the past to prove that I think I can be a top guy for WWE. So I’m looking to acquire the skills to do that as quickly as I can.”

On being part of the RAW locker room:

“It has been amazing. I’ve been really lucky as I’ve been a part of some amazing locker rooms. There’s so many people in the locker room who will look out for new people who are coming in, it’s a welcoming environment. I don’t want to miss anybody out before, but I’ve spoken about how Penta has gone out of his way to help me, having guys like the Usos in the locker room, and LA Knight, those guys who are willing to pass on knowledge and advice. The last couple of weeks I’ve been talking to Chad Gable and LA Knight about all things physique to try and kind of pick their brain a little bit on how I can get better. And as much as I can’t stand him, you only get better wrestling a guy like JD McDonagh, you know? He needs to be made fun of at all times, but he is a fantastic professional wrestler. It pains me to say it, but working with him, you’re only going to learn. People forget how much has actually happened for me this year. Q1 and Q2 of this year, I was NXT Champion, you know? People forget that. I moved up to Raw. I did the “Fire Logan Paul “song, which went really viral. We’ve released the album. I got the chance to do the South America tour, where we went to Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and then we finished the tour in Mexico. I’ve just gone to Hawaii as well. You’re getting to travel the world, and see things you might not otherwise see. So to me, these live tours, especially international ones, are just an amazing opportunity to see the world, to learn, connect with the audience, connect with your colleagues. There were just moments where you’re like, professionally, it just doesn’t really get better than this right now, you know? We were in Hawaii!”

On the possibility of a heel turn:

“When I was putting together who Joe Hendry is, and I made the music video and all that, it was with the intention that he would be universally hated. The opposite happened. So, you know, the audience dictated what happened there, and I think they will continue to dictate that.”