Four New Recruits Begin Training At WWE Performance Center

According to Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com, Gabriela Martinez Asensi, Silvia Likki, Elly Finch, and Tayleigh Robertson have all relocated to Orlando, Florida, over the past week to begin their training at the WWE Performance Center after signing with the company.

Finch’s signing with WWE had already been confirmed, but her arrival in Florida to start training at the Performance Center had not been. She is a former track and field star from Michigan State University. Martinez Asensi played tennis at the University of Missouri and is a fitness coach with a large social media following. Originally from Spain, she is fluent in Spanish, English, and German.

In the meantime, Likki is a CrossFit athlete from Italy with over 200,000 followers on Instagram, while Robertson is an amateur wrestler and bodybuilder who attended Snow College and Utah Tech. All four athletes recently participated in WWE tryouts.