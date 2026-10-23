WWE NXT Star Credits CM Punk For Inspiring Major Body Transformation

WWE NXT Superstar Sean Legacy has revealed that a backstage conversation with CM Punk helped inspire a major lifestyle change, resulting in an impressive physical transformation and a renewed focus on his overall well-being.

Legacy recently shared before-and-after photos on social media documenting his progress, revealing that his weight has dropped from 217 pounds to 199 pounds. The NXT prospect credited improvements to his diet, workout routine, and in-ring conditioning, explaining that a conversation with Punk during an NXT live event in Virginia over the summer provided the motivation he needed. “A few months ago, I had a conversation with CM Punk at a live event about his diet and workouts,” Legacy wrote. “I’ve looked up to him for years, but that conversation hit at a time when I really needed it.”

Legacy explained that speaking with someone he had admired for years encouraged him to become more disciplined and hold himself to a higher standard. “It made me want to demand more of myself and follow through.”

Since that conversation, Legacy has made several adjustments to his daily routine, including eating healthier, increasing his gym workouts, and incorporating regular cardiovascular training. He revealed that he now performs cardio five or six days a week while continuing to focus on improving his conditioning inside the wrestling ring. “Since then, I’ve been eating cleaner, pushing myself in the gym, doing cardio five/six days a week, and putting in the ring work and conditioning,” Legacy continued. “You can see the difference in these pictures. What you can’t see is how much better I feel mentally.”

While his physical transformation is evident in the photographs, Legacy emphasized that the biggest benefits have extended beyond his appearance. He described feeling more confident, focused, and mentally stronger as a result of consistently prioritizing his health and fitness. “I feel more focused, more confident, and better than I ever felt. I’m sharing this because maybe somebody else needs that same push. I didn’t realize how much of what I was looking for would come from taking better care of myself.”

Legacy also encouraged others to take similar steps toward improving their own well-being, stressing that meaningful changes can begin with relatively simple adjustments and consistent effort. “Eating better. Moving more. Showing up consistently. Sometimes the things you keep putting off are the things that could change how you feel every day. Stay Super.”

WWE previously released a behind-the-scenes vlog from Punk’s appearance at the NXT live event, which included footage of Legacy approaching the former WWE Champion backstage and complimenting him on how he had maintained his physique.

Legacy officially joined the WWE NXT roster in early 2026 after gaining attention through the WWE ID program and WWE EVOLVE. His latest social media update highlights the influence Punk has had on him outside the ring as he continues developing his WWE career.