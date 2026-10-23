Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H And Nick Khan For Supporting His Hollywood Work

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has praised WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan for supporting his transition into Hollywood, revealing how the company’s current leadership made it easier for him to balance his wrestling commitments with filming Street Fighter.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rhodes discussed his experience portraying Guile in the film, which was released in theaters on October 16. The movie also features fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns as Akuma, bringing two of the company’s biggest names into the video game adaptation.

Rhodes recalled beginning production shortly after defeating John Cena to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Rather than creating an elaborate storyline to explain his temporary absence, WWE allowed him to step away without the traditional injury angle often used when wrestlers take time off television. “I was so lucky, I won the title from John Cena at MetLife for SummerSlam, then went and filmed without doing the usual wrestling, put him out, stretcher him out, he’s gone and then big return,” Rhodes explained. “I think the world is all aware of what we’re doing now in terms of, oh, he’s going to film Street Fighter. He doesn’t need to do all that.”

Rhodes credited Triple H and Khan for recognizing that fans understand when WWE performers pursue outside opportunities. He also noted that other Superstars were able to step into prominent positions during his absence, allowing him to return without disrupting the company’s creative direction. “Modern WWE with its executive core and, you know, Nick Khan and Triple H allowing it to go that way made it very easy, made it very easy. Other guys filled in while I was gone and I was able to come back and get right back into it.”

The conversation also turned to the possibility of Rhodes’ Street Fighter co-stars making appearances in WWE. When asked whether he had approached actor Jason Momoa about getting involved with the company, Rhodes did not provide a direct answer but revealed that he had discussed WWE’s openness to celebrity appearances with members of the film’s cast and production team. “I think I tried to slowly, with everybody in the production, explain how we’re very open. We love to have guests. We love to try a celebrity moment. We love to promote the things that our boys and girls are in,” Rhodes said. “So throughout the course of the deal, it was fun to explain to a whole different bubble. Whereas I’m in the wrestling bubble, what I do. It’s an open, that’s an open invite.”

One cast member Rhodes believes would be particularly well-suited for WWE is Olivier Richters, the seven-foot actor known as “The Dutch Giant,” who portrays Zangief in Street Fighter. Rhodes suggested that Richters’ imposing physical presence would make him an ideal candidate for a memorable wrestling appearance. “There’s some wrestlers in the cast that may not know they’re wrestlers. Like, Olivier [Richters], the Dutch Giant, who plays Zangief, is seven foot. I think he’s the biggest actor. That’s a no-brainer. Get him out. You don’t have to do anything. People run into you. Maybe one guy slams you. Maybe it’s me.”

Rhodes concluded by expressing hope that some of his Hollywood colleagues eventually experience WWE firsthand, pointing to the relationship between the wrestling promotion and the Street Fighter production. “No, there’s a lot of connections. So, I do hope they make their way over and see what I do as the day job, cause there was great synergy with WWE and Street Fighter.”

While no appearances involving his co-stars have been announced, Rhodes’ comments suggest he would welcome the opportunity to bring some of the Street Fighter cast into the WWE spotlight.