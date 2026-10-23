Nikki Bella Joins Celebrity Competition Show On Roku

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is stepping outside the wrestling ring for a new television appearance, joining the cast of Battle of the Streaming Stars, which premieres Friday, October 23, on The Roku Channel.

According to PWInsider.com, Bella is one of 12 celebrities participating in the sports-themed competition special, which is hosted by actor and television personality Terry Crews. The show is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and offers a modern take on the classic Battle of the Network Stars format.

The competition features three teams of four participants facing off in a series of athletic challenges, with the ultimate goal of winning the Golden Roku Remote. Kay Adams will serve as the sideline reporter, while actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown will oversee the competition as referee.

Bella joins a celebrity lineup that also includes Kel Mitchell, Skylar Astin, Rachel Lindsay, and Tituss Burgess. The special brings together personalities from different areas of entertainment for a competition built around teamwork and athletic ability.

For Bella, the appearance represents another opportunity to showcase her personality and competitive background outside WWE programming. The former WWE Divas Champion has remained a recognizable figure in entertainment beyond her accomplishments in professional wrestling.

Battle of the Streaming Stars is available to watch for free through The Roku Channel, giving fans an opportunity to see Bella compete in a different setting alongside several familiar television personalities.