New Missile Intercepted Near Riyadh Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Questions surrounding WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continue to grow after another major international event scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was postponed, while authorities confirmed additional missile interceptions near the country’s capital.

On Friday, October 23, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics announced that the United Nations World Data Forum and Second Saudi Statistical Forum, originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh from November 9 through November 12, have been postponed until 2027. The announcement comes just over two weeks before WWE is scheduled to present Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium on November 7.

According to Reuters, Saudi officials explained that the postponement was intended to ensure broad international participation and the overall success of the event. However, the authority did not specifically cite security concerns as the reason for the decision.

The development follows the postponement of another major gathering, Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference, which had been scheduled for October 26 through October 29. Both announcements come amid heightened concerns about security and international travel in the region.

Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition officials confirmed that air defense systems intercepted another ballistic missile heading toward Riyadh early Friday morning. The missile was reportedly intercepted shortly after 4 a.m. local time, while authorities also reported intercepting a separate ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait and two drones directed toward southern Saudi Arabia.

No casualties or property damage were reported in connection with Friday’s interceptions. However, the latest incidents add to an increasingly complicated security situation, with previous attacks targeting airports and other infrastructure resulting in casualties, disrupted flights, and travel restrictions.

The developments have drawn additional attention to WWE’s upcoming premium live event, particularly as other international organizations reconsider their scheduled activities in Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, there has been no official indication that Crown Jewel will be postponed, canceled, or relocated.

Earlier this week, TKO executive chairman Ari Emanuel addressed the situation during an interview with Fox News, confirming that the company continues to evaluate conditions while maintaining its existing event schedule.

“Right now, everything’s still set. This weekend coming up in Abu Dhabi, we have a UFC fight. We have in the middle of November a Frieze art show. So far, so good. Nothing’s been canceled,” Emanuel said.

When asked whether TKO was receiving government briefings and considering alternative locations if circumstances changed, Emanuel acknowledged that the company has personnel actively reviewing its options.

“Yeah, we have a whole team kind of working on this, and kind of when—and if that doesn’t happen, where we can move it. It’s a daily monitoring.”

Emanuel’s comments indicate that TKO is preparing for possible changes if necessary, although no decision to move Crown Jewel has been announced. The company continues to monitor developments as the event approaches.

As of October 23, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The postponement of other major events and the latest missile interceptions have not resulted in any publicly announced changes to WWE’s plans.

Further updates will depend on developments in the region and any official announcements from WWE or TKO.