New Evidence Disclosed In Ludwig Kaiser’s Florida Battery Case

A new development has emerged in the ongoing criminal battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, also known as El Grande Americano, following a Florida judge’s decision to deny his motion to dismiss the charge earlier this week.

According to court records, Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett filed a Notice of Supplemental Discovery on Thursday, October 22, confirming that prosecutors had made four additional pieces of evidence available to Kaiser’s legal team. The materials appear to consist of photographs documenting injuries allegedly sustained by Richard Reap, who accused Kaiser of attacking him during an altercation at an Orlando apartment complex earlier this year.

The newly disclosed evidence includes a photograph of Reap’s right elbow, two images showing an apparent head injury, and another depicting an injury to his right side. While the photographs have been identified as part of the prosecution’s supplemental discovery, their significance and how they may be presented during future proceedings remain unclear.

A CD was also entered into evidence during this week’s hearing, although its contents have not been publicly confirmed. One possibility is that the disc contains surveillance footage previously provided to Kaiser’s defense, but that has not been established.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, faces a battery charge stemming from an April confrontation with Reap at an apartment complex where both men resided. The parties have provided conflicting accounts of what occurred, with Kaiser acknowledging that he pushed Reap while maintaining that he acted in self-defense after Reap allegedly approached him aggressively.

Kaiser’s attorneys previously attempted to have the case dismissed under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. However, the judge denied that motion earlier this week, meaning the criminal proceedings will continue. The ruling does not constitute a determination of Kaiser’s guilt.

The next pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 17, 2026, while court records identify January 4 through January 22, 2027, as a potential trial window. Those dates remain subject to change depending on further legal proceedings, including the possibility of a plea agreement or scheduling delays.

Additional notices filed on October 22 were directed to Kaiser’s attorney, Thomas Sommerville, and fellow WWE Superstar Gunther regarding the upcoming conference. Gunther’s inclusion is procedural, as he previously posted Kaiser’s $1,000 bond in May, and does not indicate that he is accused of involvement in the alleged incident.

Despite the ongoing case, Kaiser has remained free to travel and has continued performing for WWE and Lucha Libre AAA under the El Grande Americano character.

The latest filings represent another procedural development as prosecutors and the defense prepare for the next stage of the case. Kaiser has not been convicted of the charge, and the allegations remain subject to the court process.