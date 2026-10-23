New Update On Rey Mysterio’s Possible 2027 Retirement

Speculation surrounding Rey Mysterio’s future in professional wrestling continues to grow, with a new report suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer could potentially bring his legendary in-ring career to an end in 2027.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that WWE officials had begun discussing the possibility of Mysterio retiring next year, including potential ideas for how the company could present his farewell. While nothing has been officially announced, the discussions have raised questions about how much longer the 51-year-old wrestling icon intends to compete.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, offering an update on the reported retirement discussions.

“Regarding the rumors of a 2027 retirement tour and such for Rey Mysterio, we were told ‘It’s quite possible,’” Meltzer wrote.

Although the report lends credibility to the possibility of a retirement next year, it does not confirm that Mysterio has made a final decision. Neither WWE nor Mysterio has publicly announced a retirement date, farewell tour, or specific plans for his final match.

Mysterio has previously expressed reluctance to establish a definitive timeline for stepping away from the ring. Despite enduring numerous injuries throughout his career, the legendary luchador has continued wrestling into his 50s, crediting various treatment options with helping him feel better physically and extend his time as an active competitor.

His longevity has also allowed him to share the WWE spotlight with his son, Dominik Mysterio, adding another chapter to his already historic career. Meanwhile, his daughter, Aalyah, has entered the wrestling business and is currently signed to the WWE Performance Center.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 while still actively competing, an unusual distinction that reflected his standing in the industry. At the time, he made it clear that he was not ready to retire and wanted to receive the honor while continuing his in-ring career.

Even if Mysterio decides to conclude his wrestling career in 2027, that would not necessarily mean the end of his involvement with WWE or its affiliated programming. He currently serves as the on-screen general manager of Lucha Libre AAA, a position that could provide an opportunity to remain involved in the industry without regularly competing.

For now, the possibility of a 2027 retirement remains unconfirmed. While backstage discussions reportedly indicate that WWE is considering how to handle Mysterio’s eventual farewell, the final decision on when to end his in-ring career has not been publicly established.