Update On Ric Flair After Hospitalization For Fall

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized on October 23 after suffering a serious fall outside a bar near his home in Tampa, Florida.

He sustained injuries to his head and eye, with reports indicating that his eye was bleeding profusely. Flair was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he stayed overnight before being discharged the following day, October 24.

Remarkably, the fall and his injuries did not deter Flair from returning to the bar. According to PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson, he was seen at the same bar just one day after his hospital release.

Flair had also provided an update on his health to fans via his Twitter (X) account.