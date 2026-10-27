Tuesday, October 27, 2026
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Jeff Jarrett Celebrates Nine Years Of Sobriety

By
James Hetfield
-
Jeff Jarrett in AEW
Jeff Jarrett | AEW

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Jeff Jarrett celebrated his ninth anniversary of sobriety on Instagram by sharing a photo of his sobriety coin from that milestone.

Jarrett wrote, “10/25/2017 – 10/25/2026”

Jarrett has openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism, addressing the issue in the three-part season seven premiere of “Dark Side of the Ring” in July, which highlighted his story alongside that of TNA.

After achieving sobriety, Jarrett returned to WWE, where he remained from 2018 to 2021, culminating in his induction into the Hall of Fame. He joined AEW in 2022 following a brief return to WWE and has recently been co-hosting AEW pay-per-view pre-shows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Jarrett (@realjeffjarrett)

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