Danhausen Halloween Special Set For WWE YouTube Tonight

WWE announced on its official Twitter (X) account that a Halloween special, titled “Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil Halloween Special,” hosted by the one and only Danhausen, will stream on YouTube on Tuesday night at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT. This special will air immediately after the Halloween Havoc go-home episode of WWE NXT.

The announcement reads, “TOMORROW NIGHT

Don’t miss Danhausen’s Very Nice, Very Evil Halloween Special!

Streaming on WWE’s YouTube at 10pm ET/7pm PT”

Details on the special were not revealed, other than the graphic teasing “Spooky Matches! Scary Superstars! Surprise Guests!”

Danhausen will host NXT Halloween Havoc, scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on The CW and ESPN Unlimited in the United States, and it will also be available on Netflix internationally.