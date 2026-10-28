Ric Flair Reveals Another Surgery May Be Needed Following Fall

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has provided another update on his recovery following a recent fall, revealing that he may require additional surgery and a possible skin graft to repair the damage around his injured eye.

The 77-year-old wrestling legend shared the update on social media on Wednesday, October 28, posting a photograph alongside members of the University of South Florida Eye Institute. Despite the possibility of further medical procedures, Flair appeared optimistic about his recovery.

“One more surgery and one more possible skin graft, and then I will be good to go!” Flair wrote. “Thank you USF Health Eye Institute!”

Flair suffered the injury on October 23 after falling outside a Wagamama restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The incident reportedly caused significant bleeding around his eye, prompting an ambulance to transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After spending the night receiving medical care, Flair was discharged and returned home the following day. He has continued posting updates on social media while recovering, including a recent photograph with former wrestler Joe Gomez at Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays are competing in the World Series. Flair’s injured eye remained covered with a bandage in the picture.

The latest setback comes as Flair continues dealing with a separate medical issue involving a blood clot in his leg. The condition has reportedly restricted his ability to travel for extended periods, limiting journeys to approximately three or four hours and affecting his previously scheduled appearances.

Flair is also expected to undergo another procedure to address the affected vein, although no specific date has been announced.

Meanwhile, WrestleCade Entertainment has confirmed that Flair will no longer appear at WrestleCade Weekend, scheduled for November 27-29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Late Monday afternoon, WrestleCade Entertainment was notified by SSG that Ric Flair will no longer be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend,” organizers announced.

“We know many fans were looking forward to meeting Ric, and we understand the disappointment this announcement brings. Refunds for all Ric Flair Meet & Greet tickets will be processed by the end of today.”

Although Flair’s appearance has been canceled, organizers confirmed that WrestleCade Weekend will proceed as planned, with additional guest announcements expected.

Flair has not provided a specific timeline for his remaining eye treatment or confirmed when he expects to resume public appearances. However, his latest comments suggest that he remains hopeful about making a full recovery once the necessary procedures have been completed.