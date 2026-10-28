AEW Star Says Mercedes Mone Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

AEW star Queen Aminata has praised Mercedes Moné following their encounter at the 2026 Grand Slam: France edition of Dynamite, revealing that the match changed her perspective on her own wrestling career.

During an appearance on CMLL Informa, Aminata reflected on facing Moné in Paris, France, where she grew up. She explained that while she never had a particular wrestling role model during her childhood, stepping into the ring with Moné inspired her to push herself to another level.

“Honestly, growing up watching wrestling, I didn’t really have a role model, so I just wanted to make myself my own role model,” Aminata said.

“Now that I faced her in Paris, for some reason, after that match, something just stuck in my head. Like, I want to be as good as this woman is. She is amazing. I don’t think people give her enough credit.”

Aminata emphasized that the experience was particularly meaningful because the match took place in France, adding another personal dimension to an already significant opportunity. She also credited Moné’s abilities with motivating her to improve as a performer.

“So, even now that I’m here, I feel like I’m a different wrestler because of that match. It was in France, where I grew up, and of course, it’s the one and only Mercedes Mone.”

Despite having already shared the ring with the AEW women’s champion, Aminata made it clear that she hopes their paths cross again. She expressed a strong desire for another opportunity to test herself against Moné, whom she considers one of the industry’s standout performers.

“So yeah, I want to do it again. I really want to wrestle her again. She’s amazing.”

Aminata’s comments highlight the lasting impact of their Grand Slam: France encounter, with the AEW star crediting Moné for inspiring a new level of confidence and ambition in her wrestling career.

Whether the two will meet again remains to be seen, but Aminata has made it clear that another match against Moné is firmly on her wish list.