Tiffany Stratton’s Latest Cash-In Attempt Draws “Copy And Paste” Criticism

WWE has come under criticism from fans after a recent Money in the Bank cash-in attempt involving Tiffany Stratton drew comparisons to a remarkably similar segment from October 2024.

The October 2026 angle prompted discussion on social media after viewers noticed several similarities between the two segments, leading some to accuse WWE’s creative team of recycling an earlier storyline rather than introducing something new.

X user CeaserWrestles shared a comparison video highlighting the similarities, including the involvement of several of the same WWE Superstars and production personnel.

Both segments featured Liv Morgan as champion and Stratton as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. The storylines also involved Nia Jax and Chelsea Green’s friendship, while Dominik Mysterio appeared to assist Morgan during the attempted cash-ins.

Beyond the wrestlers involved, fans pointed out that Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were on commentary for both segments, with the same referee also appearing in each situation. The combination of these details led to accusations that WWE had effectively recreated the earlier angle.

The comparison attracted criticism from several wrestling fans, including X user @wrestlelamia, who wrote, “Utter f*cking laziness. What a waste of a MITB win.”

Another user, @WrestlingHumble, questioned why WWE would revisit a storyline that had taken place only two years earlier, particularly when the company has decades of material available to draw inspiration from.

“I can understand redoing angles from 20-25 years ago like HBK sometimes does in NXT, but redoing angles that happened just two years ago is hilarious,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @WrestleFeatures expressed disappointment with the creative direction, asking, “Surely, they could have done something more exciting than this?”

The criticism largely centers on the perceived lack of originality surrounding Stratton’s latest cash-in attempt, with fans arguing that the similarities diminish the excitement typically associated with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While professional wrestling promotions have frequently revisited successful storylines and familiar scenarios, the relatively short period between these two segments has become a particular point of contention among viewers.

WWE has not publicly addressed the comparisons, and there is no confirmation that the similarities were intended as a deliberate callback to the October 2024 storyline.

Nevertheless, the comparison video has sparked renewed discussion about WWE’s creative direction and how the company is handling Stratton’s Money in the Bank storyline.