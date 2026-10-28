Royce Keys Addresses Potential WarGames Match Against The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Royce Keys has expressed interest in competing inside WarGames against The Bloodline, as speculation continues surrounding a potential showdown between the faction and The 946 at Survivor Series.

Tensions between the two groups have intensified on WWE television in recent weeks, with Roman Reigns becoming directly involved in the rivalry during last week’s episode of RAW. The developments have fueled speculation that the ongoing conflict could eventually lead to a WarGames match.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Keys discussed the formation of The 946 and explained that the group’s chemistry comes from the relationships its members established before joining forces on WWE television.

“I knew everybody before we actually all got together. So, 946 is us. We’ve taken parts of how we grew up and where we’re from and put them together, so it’s something that’s authentic and real.”

Keys also praised the different personalities and wrestling styles within the faction, highlighting Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker as particularly dangerous members of the group. He believes their contrasting strengths make The 946 difficult for opponents to prepare for.

“We each bring something different,” Keys explained. “Melo’s a little pit bull. When I take that leash off him, it’s dangerous. And Jaida, she hits harder than some of the dudes. I always say it’s like a pot of gumbo. You’ve got all these different flavors and mixtures in it, so it’s gonna be hard for our opponents to adapt to it.”

When asked about the possibility of facing The Bloodline inside the double-ring, double-cage WarGames structure at Survivor Series, Keys made it clear that he and his fellow faction members would welcome the challenge.

“It’s something we would love to be a part of,” Keys said. “If we are in it, just expect the unexpected, and just take what we’ve done now and multiply it by a hundred.”

Although Keys is enthusiastic about the possibility, WWE has not officially confirmed a WarGames match between The 946 and The Bloodline.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keys discussed another significant career milestone: his inclusion as a playable character in WWE 2K26. He is featured in the game’s Season 6 Ringside Pass alongside Earthquake, Typhoon and Octagon Jr.

As a longtime fan of wrestling video games, Keys explained that seeing himself represented in the franchise is particularly meaningful because he previously spent years creating his own character in WWE games.

“It’s a great accomplishment because I think I’ve played almost every WWE video game, and I’ve always created myself,” Keys said. “And now I don’t have to do all the hard work of finding all the right moves, but it’s definitely a very high accomplishment for me.”

Keys also reflected on some of his favorite wrestling games, including several classic titles that he enjoyed growing up. While he continues playing modern releases with his children, he remains particularly fond of earlier games such as Royal Rumble for the Super Nintendo and WWF No Mercy.

“I got kids, so I play all the current stuff,” Keys explained. “In the past, I think one of my favorite ones that I was obsessed with as a kid was the Royal Rumble for Super Nintendo. And then another one was No Mercy. Then I got into the SmackDown vs. Raw games and the 2K. I even got some emulated games, the old WrestleFest game. I love them all.”

Meanwhile, Keys is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa on the November 2 edition of WWE RAW, providing another opportunity for the rivalry between The 946 and The Bloodline to develop ahead of Survivor Series.