Backstage Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future Following Retirement Reports

Additional details have emerged regarding Bruce Prichard’s future with WWE following reports that the longtime executive is expected to step away from his current position after WrestleMania 43.

Earlier this week, PWInsider reported that Prichard was planning to retire from his role as WWE’s Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent following WrestleMania 43 in 2027. However, new information suggests that his departure from the position may not necessarily mean the end of his involvement with the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Prichard is expected to undergo a serious surgical procedure and is planning to transition to working remotely afterward. While the original report indicated that retirement was being considered, the latest update suggests he could remain with WWE in a different capacity.

“Bruce Prichard’s plan is to work from home following a very serious surgery that he needs, Fightful Select has learned,” Sapp reported.

“PWInsider had reported that he plans to retire, but as things stand, it looks like he could remain with the company, in a more remote position when the time comes. Prichard has been running shows the last couple of weeks with Triple H on vacation.”

The report indicates that Prichard has continued playing an important role in WWE’s creative operations, including overseeing shows during Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s recent vacation.

Meanwhile, wrestling news account False Finish suggested that Prichard’s anticipated change in responsibilities could be part of a broader transition within WWE’s management structure.

“This will happen quite a bit over the next few years as the company gears up for a new direction with some currently contracted talent expected to take over spots within the office,” the account wrote on X.

The comments raise the possibility of additional personnel changes in WWE’s backstage operations over the coming years, although no specific replacements or appointments have been confirmed.

Prichard has been associated with WWE for decades, having originally joined the company in 1987. In addition to his behind-the-scenes responsibilities, he became familiar to fans through his on-screen portrayal of Brother Love before eventually establishing himself as one of WWE’s longtime creative executives.

At present, there has been no official announcement from WWE confirming Prichard’s retirement or outlining any changes to his responsibilities.

While the original reports pointed toward a potential departure from his executive position after WrestleMania 43, Fightful’s latest update suggests that Prichard could continue working for WWE remotely rather than retiring from the company altogether.