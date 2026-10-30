Start Time For TNA Destination X 2026 Revealed

TNA is scheduled to hold its 2026 Destination X pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, November 15th, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The start time for the show has been announced.

According to the company’s official website, the event will begin at 7 PM ET (4 PM PT), with the Countdown to Destination X pre-show starting at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). This PPV signifies a return to evening shows, as TNA Bound For Glory began at 4:30 PM ET earlier this month, and TNA Lockdown in September started at 6 PM ET.

The PPV will be headlined by TNA World Champion Leon Slater defending his title against Trey Miguel.