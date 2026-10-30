Backstage News On Lei Ying Lee’s Status With TNA Wrestling

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee has been absent from TNA programming for some time, with her last appearance being a title rematch against Xia Brookside on an episode of iMPACT on AMC last July.

According to PWInsider.com (as reported by Fightful.com), Lee is currently on an extended trip in her home country of China, where she is visiting family after not having been back in years. The report also confirmed that Lee is still under contract with TNA Wrestling.

There has been no update on when Lee will return to TNA Wrestling, but she remains listed on the company’s official roster.