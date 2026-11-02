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Why Chad Gable Defeated CM Punk At A Recent WWE Live Event

By
James Hetfield
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CM Punk - Chad Gable
CM Punk - Chad Gable

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable faced CM Punk for the first time in a non-title match during a non-televised WWE live event held on Thursday, October 29, in Youngstown, Ohio. In a surprising turn of events, Gable defeated Punk.

According to Fightful Select, Gable’s recent victory over Punk, along with Halloween-themed matches, was part of WWE’s strategy to generate viral moments and create buzz from their recent live events.

This loss comes shortly after Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women’s World Title on September 12 at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile.

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