Early WWE RAW Spoilers (11/2/2026): Opening Segment And Main Event Revealed

WWE Monday Night RAW takes place tonight, November 2, 2026, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with several major matches and appearances scheduled ahead of Crown Jewel.

According to Viper Reports, early details regarding the show’s planned running order have surfaced, revealing the expected opening segment, match lineup and main event.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly scheduled to open the broadcast, while Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable’s title defence against Ethan Page is expected to be the first match of the evening.

A six-woman tag team match featuring Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY and Chelsea Green against Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez is planned to follow.

John Cena is then expected to make his highly anticipated return to WWE television with an in-ring promo. His appearance comes amid speculation that WWE could reveal additional information about the upcoming John Cena Classic.

Elsewhere, Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee are reportedly scheduled to face The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory in six-man tag team action.

The evening’s main event is expected to feature Solo Sikoa taking on Royce Keys, following their recent confrontation and the challenge issued ahead of tonight’s broadcast.

The reported running order for WWE RAW on November 2, 2026, is as follows:

Opening Segment: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns opens RAW.

Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) vs. Ethan Page.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Tiffany Stratton, IYO SKY and Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

In-Ring Segment: John Cena addresses the WWE Universe.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory.

Main Event: Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys.

As with any advance running order, WWE could make changes to the planned segments or match sequence before or during the broadcast.

Tonight’s episode will also serve as the final edition of RAW before WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which takes place on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE RAW airs live on Netflix, with tonight’s broadcast scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT.