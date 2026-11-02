WWE Reveals Royal Rumble 2027 Details, Including Ticket Sale Dates

WWE has officially announced that the 2027 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marking the 40th annual edition of the premium live event.

The announcement was made on Monday, November 2, in partnership with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global. It will mark the third time Arizona has hosted the Royal Rumble, following previous events in 2013 and 2019.

As part of Royal Rumble weekend, WWE will also present a special double event at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, February 5, featuring Friday Night SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes.

The Royal Rumble will once again feature the traditional 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners earning championship opportunities at WrestleMania 43.

WWE also confirmed ticket sale dates for the event, with several presale opportunities available before tickets become available to the general public.

WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Ticket Information:

Monday, November 16: Exclusive Club WWE member presale begins at 12 PM ET/10 AM MST.

Tuesday, November 17: General presale begins at 12 PM ET/10 AM MST.

Wednesday, November 18: General ticket sales begin at 12 PM ET/10 AM MST through SeatGeek.com.

Fans interested in receiving an exclusive presale offer can register through WWE’s official Royal Rumble website, while information about Club WWE membership is available at WWE.com/ClubWWE.

VIP Experience packages will also be available through On Location, TKO’s official VIP experience provider. Packages will include premium seating, VIP event access, all-inclusive hospitality, opportunities to meet WWE Superstars and additional benefits.

Further information about those packages can be found at On Location’s Royal Rumble website.

WWE noted that additional ticketing details for the February 5 SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes double event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows a multi-year agreement reached in May between TKO Group Holdings, the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global to bring several major sporting and entertainment events to Arizona.

The three-year, seven-event agreement includes WWE, UFC, PBR and Zuffa Boxing properties, with Royal Rumble joining events such as NOCHE UFC and the PBR World Finals: Championship.

According to WWE, the agreement represents TKO’s first partnership with a state-level organisation covering all four of those major properties.

WWE Royal Rumble 2027 will stream exclusively on the ESPN App in the United States for subscribers with an ESPN Unlimited plan, while international viewers will be able to watch on Netflix.

The event will serve as a major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 43, with both Royal Rumble winners securing championship opportunities at WWE’s biggest event of the year.