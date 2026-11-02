Matt Riddle Explains Why Vince McMahon Was His Best Boss

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has named Vince McMahon as the best boss he has worked under, praising the former WWE Chairman’s direct approach to giving feedback.

During an appearance on the That Sweet Pop podcast, Riddle was asked to compare his experiences working for several prominent figures in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts, including McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels and UFC President Dana White.

When asked which of those executives he preferred working for, Riddle selected McMahon, explaining that he appreciated his willingness to address problems immediately rather than offering praise when he believed something needed improvement.

Riddle said: “You know, I’m big on brutal honesty when it comes to bosses. For me, out of all of them, Vince was the best boss. If he didn’t like something you did, he didn’t wait. He didn’t say, ‘Good work.’ He told you right to your face that you messed up and needed to fix it, or you weren’t going to be there much longer. And you adapt, right?”

Riddle’s comments highlight his preference for straightforward communication, even when that feedback comes with pressure to improve or potentially lose his position.

The former United States Champion has experience working under several different leadership structures throughout his career, having competed in the UFC before transitioning to professional wrestling and eventually joining WWE.

During his WWE tenure, Riddle worked in NXT under Michaels and Triple H before moving to the main roster, where he performed during McMahon’s leadership.

Although Riddle has worked with several of the industry’s most influential executives, his latest remarks make it clear that McMahon’s direct management style left the strongest positive impression on him.