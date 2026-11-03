John Cena Classic Championship Belt Revealed

WWE has officially unveiled the championship that will be awarded to the winner of the inaugural John Cena Classic.

John Cena revealed the specially designed title during the November 2 episode of WWE Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The inaugural John Cena Classic will take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

WWE will present two separate editions of Raw that day. The regularly scheduled show will emanate from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, while the John Cena Classic will be held in Orlando and feature talent from Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Cena also announced Cody Rhodes as the first official participant in the tournament. Club WWE members will have opportunities to vote on additional participants, although complete details about the voting process have not yet been revealed.

Take a look at the John Cena Classic Championship in the photo below.