John Cena Confirms Appearance At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

John Cena has confirmed another upcoming WWE appearance.

The 17-time World Champion appeared during the November 2 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn to reveal details about the inaugural John Cena Classic.

The tournament will take place on Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. WWE will present two separate editions of Raw that day, with the regularly scheduled show emanating from Perth, Australia.

Cena also announced Cody Rhodes as the tournament’s first official participant.

During the segment, Cena confirmed that he will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28, where he will continue revealing participants for the John Cena Classic.

The appearance adds another major event to Cena’s schedule as WWE builds toward the December tournament.

Cena is also advertised for the special Wednesday night edition of WWE NXT on November 4, which will air on The CW opposite AEW Blood & Guts.