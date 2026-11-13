Alexa Bliss Reveals Frightening Health Scare After Giving Birth

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has opened up about a frightening medical experience following the birth of her daughter, Hendrix, revealing that she was hospitalized over concerns about potential heart or kidney failure.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, Bliss discussed the complications she experienced just days after giving birth and how the ordeal influenced her thoughts about having another child.

According to Bliss, the symptoms began approximately three days after her daughter’s birth, when she noticed significant swelling throughout her body. She also began experiencing difficulty breathing whenever she attempted to lie down, describing the sensation as though she were drowning. “I kept telling everyone, ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’ When I lay down, I feel like I’m drowning.”

Concerned about the swelling, Bliss sent photographs to a neighbor who worked at the hospital. After reviewing the images, the neighbor encouraged her to undergo blood tests to determine what was causing the symptoms.

Bliss subsequently sought medical attention, where doctors expressed concern about the possibility of serious complications involving her heart or kidneys. “They immediately said, ‘OK, we need to admit you. Not to freak you out, but you could be in heart failure, could be in kidney failure.’”

Bliss explained that she was admitted to the hospital and given Lasix, a medication used to help the body eliminate excess fluid.

According to the former WWE Women’s Champion, the treatment resulted in her losing approximately eight pounds of retained water within the first hour.

Despite the rapid reduction in swelling, Bliss remained hospitalized for another 48 hours while medical staff monitored her heart and assessed her condition.

The experience left a lasting impression on Bliss, who admitted that the health scare made her reconsider whether she wanted to have another child.

She explained that although her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, may be interested in expanding their family, she feels that raising one child while managing the demands of WWE’s travel schedule is already a significant responsibility.

“I told my husband, ‘I think we’re one and done.’ I think he wants more, but I’m like, ‘I think we’re good.’ Especially on the road. I can do one. I can’t do two on the road.”

Bliss and Cabrera welcomed their daughter, Hendrix, in November 2023. The WWE star subsequently returned to wrestling after taking time away from the ring for motherhood and other personal circumstances.

Her latest comments provide insight into the challenges she faced during her recovery and the considerations involved in balancing her wrestling career with family life.

While Bliss has not ruled out having another child entirely, she made it clear that the medical complications following Hendrix’s birth, combined with the demands of traveling as a WWE Superstar, have made her hesitant about expanding her family.

Bliss did not disclose a confirmed diagnosis of heart or kidney failure during the interview, describing those conditions as concerns raised by doctors when she was admitted to the hospital.