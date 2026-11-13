Joe Hendry Addresses WWE Frustrations And Championship Goals

WWE Superstar Joe Hendry has opened up about the challenges surrounding his current position in the company, revealing that an injury to Logan Paul disrupted their planned rivalry while reaffirming his ambition to become a champion.

During a recent interview with the Michael Fairman Channel, Hendry discussed his WWE career and the obstacles he has encountered while attempting to establish himself as one of the company’s leading performers.

Hendry explained that he had been involved in a feud with Paul, but the storyline was unable to progress as intended after Paul suffered an injury. Despite the setback, Hendry remains confident that he has what it takes to become a major star in WWE. “I’m in a tough spot right now. So, I was in a feud with Logan Paul. He got injured, so I couldn’t take that where I needed to go… My goal is to be a champion in WWE. When I got to NXT and became NXT Champion, I knew I could do it. I know that I can be a top star in WWE. I have the tools to do it, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Hendry’s comments highlight his determination to build on his previous championship success and establish himself at the highest level of WWE programming.

The Scottish wrestler gained significant attention through his work in TNA Wrestling before becoming a prominent figure in WWE’s NXT brand. His popularity, distinctive entrance music, and ability to connect with audiences have helped him develop a following across multiple promotions.

While Hendry remains focused on championship success, a separate report suggests that his name has also been discussed internally as WWE explores potential changes to its tag team division.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE tasked staff members from several departments over the summer with proposing new tag team combinations that could help strengthen the division. The discussions reportedly had no brand restrictions, allowing those involved to suggest pairings involving wrestlers from different WWE rosters. Hendry’s name was said to have appeared numerous times during the process, suggesting that he was among the performers considered for potential new partnerships. However, the report did not identify any specific proposed partner for Hendry or indicate whether WWE intends to move forward with any of the suggested combinations.

It also remains unclear whether those discussions have any connection to Hendry’s current creative direction.

For now, Hendry has made his personal ambitions clear. Despite the interruption to his rivalry with Paul and uncertainty surrounding his next major storyline, he remains determined to prove that he belongs in WWE’s championship picture.