New Legal Filing Reveals Alleged Injuries In Ludwig Kaiser’s Battery Case

New details have emerged in the ongoing criminal case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, also known as El Grande Americano, following a legal filing concerning the alleged victim’s medical records.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested on May 20, 2026, in Orange County, Florida, and charged with battery following an alleged altercation with a man at their apartment building.

According to the latest filing, the alleged victim, Richard Reap, claims he suffered a torn rotator cuff and a concussion during the incident. Kaiser’s defense is now seeking access to medical documentation relating to those reported injuries.

On November 12, Kaiser’s attorneys filed a motion requesting that the court issue a subpoena for Reap’s medical and billing records. The defense is seeking documentation covering the period from April 23 through November 12, 2026, specifically relating to injuries Reap attributes to the alleged altercation.

The filing states:

“The requested subpoena would direct Mr. Reap to produce his medical records relating to the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of the injuries he allegedly sustained in the incident underlying this prosecution.

The requested records include relevant emergency department records, physician and nursing notes, diagnostic reports, imaging reports, consultation records, discharge instructions, referrals, and billing records from April 23, 2026, through November 12, 2026. The subpoena would be limited to records concerning the alleged torn rotator cuff, concussion, head injury, shoulder injury, or other injury that Mr. Reap attributes to the charged incident.”

According to the reported court documents, Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett initially agreed to provide the requested records. However, Reap subsequently objected through his attorney, and both his legal representative and Padgett have indicated opposition to the proposed subpoena.

The latest development follows an unsuccessful attempt by Kaiser’s defense to have the criminal charge dismissed under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

His attorneys previously argued that Kaiser believed the force he used was necessary to protect himself and another individual identified as Bazarte from Reap. However, the judge denied the motion to dismiss in October, allowing the prosecution to continue.

The case is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on December 17, 2026. If proceedings move forward without additional delays, a potential trial window of January 4 through January 22, 2027, has been listed.

Reap’s decision to retain separate legal counsel has also prompted speculation about the possibility of a civil lawsuit. However, no separate civil action has been confirmed in the information currently available.

Kaiser remains an active WWE performer and has appeared under both his Ludwig Kaiser identity and the masked El Grande Americano character.

The criminal proceedings remain ongoing, and the allegations against Kaiser have not been established at trial. The reported injuries are claims made by Reap, while the defense’s latest filing seeks medical evidence relating to those claims.

No determination of Kaiser’s guilt has been made, and the case remains subject to further court proceedings.