Spike Dudley Signs WWE Legends Contract

Former WWE and ECW star Spike Dudley has officially signed a new WWE Legends contract, bringing his longtime wrestling persona back into a business relationship with the company.

Dudley, whose real name is Matthew Hyson, announced the agreement on Friday, November 13, through his official Facebook page. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also revealed that fans can expect new merchandise featuring the Spike Dudley name.

“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal,” Dudley wrote alongside a video confirming the agreement. “Will keep you posted with merch.”

He also expressed his appreciation to those who supported him throughout his wrestling career.

“Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!”

The announcement follows several months of trademark developments involving Dudley and WWE, which had previously raised questions about the future ownership and commercial use of the Spike Dudley name.

Earlier in 2026, Dudley filed a trademark application seeking rights to the name for merchandising purposes. However, WWE subsequently obtained a 90-day extension in late September, giving the company additional time to potentially oppose the application.

The situation took another turn in early November when Dudley abandoned his trademark filing. WWE then submitted its own application for the Spike Dudley name on November 6.

With Dudley now confirming a WWE Legends agreement, the two sides appear to have reached an arrangement that allows the company to produce merchandise associated with his wrestling career. However, the specific terms of the contract and any related trademark agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

Dudley, 56, became a fan favorite during ECW’s original run, earning recognition for his willingness to take punishment from considerably larger opponents and his association with the legendary Dudley family.

He later joined WWE, where he competed in the company’s tag team and cruiserweight divisions while continuing to develop his reputation as one of wrestling’s most resilient performers.

Although Dudley has largely stepped away from regular in-ring competition, he has maintained connections with the wrestling industry in recent years.

WWE brought him in during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia in 2024, while he also accompanied The Dudley Boyz to the ring for D-Von Dudley’s retirement match in TNA Wrestling in 2025.

His new Legends contract represents another connection between WWE and a recognizable performer from the company’s past, while also opening the door for officially licensed Spike Dudley merchandise.

For now, Dudley has not announced when the new merchandise will become available or whether the agreement will lead to any additional WWE appearances.