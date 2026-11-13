CM Punk In Line To Replace Shawn Michaels As WWE NXT Head

WWE could be preparing for a significant shakeup in its creative leadership, with CM Punk reportedly being considered to take over Shawn Michaels’ responsibilities in NXT as part of a potential restructuring following WrestleMania 43.

According to PWInsider, Bruce Prichard is expected to retire from his position as WWE’s Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent after WrestleMania 43 in 2027. Shawn Michaels has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to assume Prichard’s responsibilities, potentially creating an opening at the top of WWE’s NXT brand.

In a significant development, PWInsider reports that WWE is currently looking toward Punk as the person who could eventually replace Michaels in NXT.

“One of the major questions that has been asked is who will take over WWE NXT. PWInsider.com can confirm that the person the company is currently looking towards for that role is former WWE Champion CM Punk. We are told that Punk has been at the majority of WWE NXT broadcasts in recent weeks alongside Michaels and is currently being prepped for that role.”

Punk has reportedly attended the majority of recent NXT television broadcasts alongside Michaels, with the company said to be preparing him for the possibility of assuming a leadership role within its developmental system.

However, no official decision or transition date has been announced, and the report indicates that WWE wants to ensure any potential arrangement works for everyone involved.

The development also raises questions about Punk’s future as an active wrestler. It remains unclear whether accepting a larger backstage role would require him to step away from full-time in-ring competition or whether he could continue wrestling while helping oversee NXT.

Punk has previously expressed an interest in mentoring younger wrestlers, making a potential leadership position within WWE’s developmental system a notable possibility for the former WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, PWInsider also addressed speculation surrounding other WWE veterans who have been linked to potential backstage changes.

AJ Styles had previously been rumored as a possible successor to Michaels in NXT. However, the latest report suggests WWE is instead looking to involve Styles more extensively in talent scouting and its WWE ID developmental program.

Styles has reportedly become increasingly involved in producing NXT programming, partially filling in for Terry Taylor while the veteran producer recovered from knee surgery.

Bobby Roode is another name that has surfaced in discussions about WWE’s future backstage structure. Although he had previously been rumored as a candidate for Prichard’s position, the company is reportedly preparing him for a different opportunity.

According to PWInsider, Roode is being considered as a potential successor to Michael Hayes’ responsibilities as a senior producer and creative figure within WWE.

One WWE source also cautioned that Prichard’s current position encompasses numerous responsibilities, making it unlikely that a single individual would necessarily inherit every aspect of his role.

Instead, WWE could distribute those duties among multiple people as part of a broader restructuring.

If the reported plans move forward, Michaels could assume greater responsibilities within WWE’s overall creative structure, Punk could take a leading role in NXT, and Styles and Roode could become increasingly influential behind the scenes.

For now, these remain reported internal considerations rather than officially announced appointments. WWE has not confirmed Prichard’s retirement, Michaels’ potential promotion, or Punk’s proposed NXT role.