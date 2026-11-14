Does AEW Need MJF?

According to Fightful Select, former All Elite Wrestling world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is on his way back to the company. Sean Ross Sapp’s report, which I take with a grain a salt, mostly because it’s the pro wrestling business, not anything specific to him, claimed that not only is the former champion going to be back in the fold soon, but that there are major plans in the works for him.

My initial thought would be, if Tony is bringing back one of the younger guys on the roster that was originally thought to be the future of the organization when it launched more than seven years ago, I’d hope they have something worthwhile lined up for him upon his comeback to the company.

All things considered, I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up at tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, assuming that he can get there amid the mass telecommunications outage that forced the FAA to ground all flights yesterday for only the second time since the September 11th terrorist attacks. The prior ground of all flights was in January of 2023 when a computer glitch forced air traffic to halt for a short period of time. Sure, Tony Khan can charter a private jet for the All Elite star, but it could become a matter of logistics rather than anything else, as airlines have to reroute flights to get passengers to their original destinations.

That being said, even if Maxwell Jacob Friedman is scheduled for Full Gear tonight or any point in the near future, does it really make a difference?

Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a knock on his talent, he’s a top-tier professional wrestler that should undoubtedly have a prominent spot in the business, even if some of the shortcuts he took as a villain ultimately hindered rather than enhanced his presentation. That’s actually meant as a compliment, given the quality of his work, he should probably be in a bigger position than he is in the industry, but that’s a different discussion for a different time. Cheap heat is cheap heat, even if most thought that a prospect would have the talent to be above such lowbrow tactics.

What MJF could’ve done at different points in the past or what he possibly will do in the future are hypotheticals. When you look at the results and what the actual track record is, particularly the comparison of AEW with or without Friedman on the show, it might lower his overall value to the Khan-owned organization.

We’ve seen several times in the past that Friedman has taken time off from wrestling to pursue a variety of acting gigs, which is a smart move if that’s the road that he ultimately wants to take in his career. If he can get paid his contract money by Tony Khan just to remain under a deal without wrestling while he collects cash for film projects then good for him. The entire point of the entertainment business is to make as much money as possible, and if MJF can maximize his earning potential, both inside and outside of the ring, it’s a wise business decision. Granted, you could make the case that dividing his time will eventually take away from his stock as a commodity in the pro wrestling business so he might not end up on the same level that he would’ve otherwise if he dedicated his entire scheduled to the squared circle, but again those are hypotheticals. The money on the table and thus the financial security it provides in the long are difficult to turn down, especially when acting on screen takes a much lesser toll on the body than taking bumps in the ring.

That being said, the last time that we saw Friedman was the All In London pay-per-view when he competed in the gauntlet match nearly three months ago Between healing up from reported injuries and working on confirmed film projects, MJF hasn’t truly been a full-time player for All Elite for the past two or three years. At this point, as unthinkable as it might’ve been when the organization had its original surge in popularity the first few years of its existence, the question could be asked, does All Elite Wrestling really need MJF? More importantly, since we know that Tony Khan is willing to sign him to a lucrative deal to keep him and allow him the flexibility to work on outside projects to make sure he stays under the AEW banner, does MJF still have major value to the company?

This might sound like a total knock on his value as a performer, but that’s not the case, it’s simply an examination of the current circumstances. First and foremost, in many respects, the die is cast so to speak for the All Elite brand. Tony Khan is on national television, but his booking style isn’t designed to draw a mainstream audience or casual wrestling fans, almost defeating the purpose of being on TBS or TNT in the first place. In fact, Tony often booked toward the most niche demographic of fans, which is completely counterproductive for a national group, but when money is no object, the criticism is almost moot since there aren’t really any financial consequences for booking decisions made. That also means that there’s no financial reason to change course. When the barometer is the star-rating instead of revenue and profit, the gauge for success is skewed. This isn’t just based on the ratings of Dynamite for a particular week, the number of tickets sold for a specific pay-per-view, or the live gate for one event. You have to take into account the contracts of the comically bloated roster, the massive flop of the Fight Forever video game from a few years ago, and the expenses of running two live weekly broadcasts. With all expenses totaled and all revenue on the books, does All Elite Wrestling make money? Furthermore, taking into account all the other expenses over the years, including the hefty amount to cover start-up costs, is All Elite Wrestling profitable?

I ask these questions not to throw Tony Khan under the bus, as the pro wrestling industry is much healthier with the existence of All Elite compared to a total monopoly from TKO, but rather to demonstrate that if Tony Khan typecasts his product to a smaller audience, and there’s no monetary difference in the grand scheme of things, Maxwell Jacob Friedman nor anyone else would be the key to expanding the audience.

As talented as MJF legitimately is, his stock within the AEW portfolio, at least at this point after so many different hiatuses that affected his trajectory, is that he’s more or less interchangeable with any other upper card talent on the roster. He’s not there enough to have a presence in the promotion so it’s difficult for what he does on the show to matter in the big picture. We’ve literally seen that the company does more or less the same business with him on the shows as they do without him so if he pursued acting full-time, does it really impact AEW? There are very few performers that move the industry in the entire industry, and all things considered, MJF isn’t one of them for AEW in 2026.

It’s disappointing to say that because as mentioned, there was a time that MJF had a major upside in terms of his overall future in the industry. The “walk out” in 2022, the promos about CTE that were nothing more than a desperate attempt to “shock” the audience, the ridiculous baby face run as a team with Adam Cole, and the tremendously underwhelming mask reveal storyline that made him look completely foolish were all factors that chipped away as his cache as a star for the company. Remember when he was a lackey for The Hurt Syndicate with a ringside cameo instead of wrestling on PPV? The bottom line is, if MJF moved the needle for the company, it wouldn’t continue to be business as usual when he isn’t there, but he has become an afterthought. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Kenny Omega, and a few others have been more valuable to the company over the past two years.

All that said, if MJF returns soon, it will be business as usual, as far as he will be booked for something that will be moot in the grand scheme of things and eventually he will take a few months off for another film project. I doubt he will ever make the jump to the WWE, as it’s much easier for him to be a big fish in a smaller pond. The bidding war of 2024 doesn’t seem all that important in retrospect, does it?

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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