Top 3 Moments Of WWE Crown Jewel 2026

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is officially in the books, and the company’s latest premium live event certainly gave fans plenty to talk about. Taking place on Saturday, November 7, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the show featured championship clashes, a bitter rivalry reaching its conclusion, and a shocking betrayal that completely changed the landscape of the women’s division.

With Survivor Series: WarGames quickly approaching, Crown Jewel represented an important opportunity for WWE to establish several major storylines heading into the final stretch of 2026. Although the card featured only four originally scheduled matches, there was no shortage of noteworthy developments.

From a long-awaited Money in the Bank cash-in to an emotional reunion between two former Bloodline allies, here are the three biggest moments from WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

3. Cody Rhodes Finally Puts Randy Orton Down With a Punt Kick

For months, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been involved in an increasingly personal rivalry, and their Last Man Standing Match at Crown Jewel provided a fittingly violent conclusion to their issues.

The former allies wasted little time taking their frustrations out on one another, utilizing kendo sticks, tables, ladders, and steel steps throughout their encounter. With neither competitor needing to worry about disqualifications, the match quickly became a battle of survival.

One of the most memorable moments came when Rhodes attempted a splash from the top of a ladder through the announce table, only for Orton to move out of the way. Rhodes crashed through the table, giving Orton a golden opportunity to secure the victory.

However, the American Nightmare refused to stay down.

As the match progressed, Rhodes became increasingly aggressive, eventually connecting with three consecutive Cross Rhodes. Rather than simply waiting for Orton to answer the referee’s count, Rhodes decided to deliver the ultimate insult.

In a moment that had been teased throughout their rivalry, Rhodes connected with Orton’s own devastating Punt Kick, leaving the Viper unable to answer the ten-count.

It was a significant victory for Rhodes, who not only defeated his former mentor but also demonstrated a willingness to embrace a more ruthless side of his personality.

The biggest question now is whether this was simply Rhodes doing whatever was necessary to defeat Orton or the beginning of a darker chapter for the American Nightmare.

Either way, the finish was one of Crown Jewel’s most memorable moments and could have significant implications for Rhodes moving forward.

2. Tiffany Stratton Betrays Chelsea Green to Become WWE Women’s Champion

Chelsea Green experienced perhaps the greatest high and the most devastating low of her WWE career within a matter of minutes at Crown Jewel.

Entering the event as WWE Women’s Champion, Green faced Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a battle to determine the Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Despite being considered the underdog, Green delivered one of the biggest victories of her career, countering Morgan’s Oblivion into a rollup to secure the three-count.

For a brief moment, Green had everything going her way.

Unfortunately, her celebration didn’t last long.

Following the match, Morgan attacked Green, leaving the champion vulnerable. Tiffany Stratton then made her way to the ring, seemingly arriving to protect her friend from further punishment.

Instead, Stratton revealed her true intentions.

After Green prevented Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez from interfering, Stratton struck her supposed friend with the Money in the Bank briefcase and officially cashed in her contract.

One Prettiest Moonsault Ever later, Stratton was the new WWE Women’s Champion.

It was a shocking betrayal that instantly transformed one of Green’s greatest career accomplishments into a heartbreaking moment.

Stratton had spent months looking for the perfect opportunity to cash in her contract, and she finally found it by taking advantage of someone who trusted her.

The development also provides WWE with an intriguing new rivalry. Green has every reason to seek revenge, while Stratton must now prove she can maintain her championship without relying on the element of surprise.

Although Stratton walked away with the championship, Green’s performance and the circumstances surrounding her loss could make her an even more sympathetic figure moving forward.

1. Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn, but Their Emotional Reunion Steals the Show

The main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn wasn’t simply about determining the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion. It was another chapter in one of WWE’s most compelling relationships.

Reigns and Zayn share considerable history dating back to their time together in The Bloodline, making their championship encounter especially meaningful.

With Reigns representing Raw as World Heavyweight Champion and Zayn representing SmackDown as Undisputed WWE Champion, both competitors had plenty to prove.

The match delivered an excellent combination of physical action and emotional storytelling.

Zayn pushed Reigns to his limits, connecting with a Blue Thunder Bomb and multiple Helluva Kicks. Even after Reigns accidentally struck the referee with a Superman Punch, Zayn continued fighting for the victory.

However, frustration eventually got the better of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After a replacement referee arrived too late to count a potential winning pinfall, Zayn attacked the official with a Helluva Kick. He later considered using a championship belt against Reigns, demonstrating just how desperate he had become.

Despite Zayn’s tremendous effort, Reigns ultimately connected with consecutive Spears to secure the victory and become the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

But the biggest moment came after the bell.

Rather than continuing their hostilities, Reigns and Zayn embraced in the middle of the ring, acknowledging their shared history and mutual respect.

It was a powerful moment that reminded fans why their relationship became such an important part of The Bloodline storyline.

With Survivor Series: WarGames approaching, the reunion also raises interesting questions about whether Zayn could once again find himself standing alongside Reigns.

Crown Jewel featured several memorable developments, but nothing matched the combination of storytelling, match quality, and emotional significance delivered by Reigns and Zayn.

Their encounter was the highlight of the evening, and their post-match embrace was undoubtedly the biggest moment of WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

What do you think? Any comments, questions, or concerns? Reach out to me on Twitter, X, at @Scott44Mitchell.

Until next time,

Scott Mitchell