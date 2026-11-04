The Ballad Of The Independents

We’ve seen how the economy, the combination of inflation and the increased fuel costs, have put the boots to professional wrestling, even at the biggest levels. Wrestlemania, the biggest event on the calendar, had sluggish attendance mere weeks ahead of showtime, a result of the ridiculous ticket prices, and the fact that energy costs prompted a spike in the cost of flights. Obviously, the insane admission to get into the building for two nights was the primary factor, but when oil prices skyrocketed and plane tickets increased to reflect that, it certainly discouraged any last-minute travel plans. Between the costs of event and plane tickets, a portion of the usual traveling audience was simply priced out of the event.

It goes without saying that such a scenario, the increase in gas prices as a result of the ongoing war with Iran, has a domino effect that goes well beyond the scope of professional wrestling. Of course, when the average consumers has to pay more at the pump, it takes a chunk of their disposable income away since it simply costs more to conduct their usual weekly routine. It becomes an exponentially bigger issue with the increase in the cost of diesel fuel since the trickle down effect impacts almost every form of goods and services to some degree. When it costs more to get the delivery truck from point A to point B, the cost of the cargo will increase to cover the difference. Fruit, meat, furniture, and appliances are all subject to such an up charge. When there’s a general increase across the board, specifically with the terrible amount of inflation even before the increase in energy costs, it necessitates other services to become more expensive to compensate for that since the dollar doesn’t go as far as it did previously.

The hair stylist, the plumber, the contractor, tattoo artist, and the judo instructor have to increase their prices so that those wages can keep pace with the typical cost-of-living of the modern era. Sure, consumers can wait for their next tattoo or to sign up for MMA lessons as a unique form of exercise, but the essential services like getting the pipes cleared or a wall finished in the house put more of a dent in the usual household budget. The same can be said for appliances, you can do without Hulk Hogan’s Thunder Mixer, but if the dryer finally taps out, the cost of the replacement, especially an unexpected expense, is a hit to the bottom line as well.

As we know, the WWE continues to make record-setting profits under the TKO banner, specifically from their lucrative media rights deal, which was possible because of the evolving media landscape. TKO’s international expansion of the product is another layer of the revenue and profit based on the amount of media muscle since the merger with the UFC. I penned an article last week about the potential or lack thereof for sports entertainment to be a part of mainstream pop culture the way that it was in the late-90s, and I mentioned that one of the biggest hurdles for that to take place today was that there are endless options that compete for viewers now, making it much more difficult to secure that type of portion of the general public again. Every network, streaming platform, Youtube video, and podcast look to get a piece of the pie. In short, there are more forms of media that compete for that portion of the shrinking amount of disposable income.

Professional wrestling, particularly WWE and AEW in the modern era, competes against those other options for a portion of the general public, which is the target audience for a national television show. Independent wrestling is mostly a niche demographic that has to compete with all of those general entertainment options, as well as try to secure a portion of wrestling fans since there’s only a specific demographic of the sports entertainment audience that would be willing to spend money on the indies.

Basically, the average Roman Reigns fan either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about the semi-national, or local independent groups from their area. In some ways and on a much smaller scale, the existence of the independents, if for no other reason than by proxy, is the closest thing to a replacement for the territory system that folded by the late-80s, as far as a way for talent to get experience in front of a paying audience to try to make it to the next level. Granted, the vast majority of independent pro wrestlers use their in-ring careers as a side gig while they work a regular full-time job before they try to land a contract, but again, the focus of the independents is usually a wrestler trying to get enough experience to get to a position to make a full-time living in the business. In the most traditional sense, workers could make a full-time living in each territory back in the regional heyday, but that’s simply not possible for most on the independents today.

In the mid-2010s, there was enough discontent with the WWE as more or less a monopoly in the industry that there was enough of a demand for an alternative that there was a crop of independent company that did enough business for a generation of wrestlers to be able to make a full-time living. Ring of Honor drew some of its biggest crowds with the core of what became the All Elite roster, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was a cult favorite. Tony Khan saw a prove of concept with the success of the original All In event and as we know, invested a few hundred million dollars to get the product a TV deal and on pay-per-view. To stock his roster, even before it became as bloated as it is now, he signed a myriad of independent names to full-time contract. Since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, independent cards have less talent to draw fans and have an overall smaller impact.

In more recent years, Game Changer Wrestling had a buzz around it, but we’ve seen how that can be inconsistent, which has less to do with the product itself and more with who’s available at any given time. Rickey Shane Page and Nick Gage had a lengthy feud, but there was only so much that could be done with it before the group had to find something fresh. Matt Cardona helped GCW tremendously, and the promotion helped him completely reinvent himself to ultimately get re-signed to WWE. But, with Cardona re-signed, it took at least some of the steam away from the brand. Shotzi Blackheart is someone that the promotion is putting stock into now, which makes sense since she was someone that had a level of popularity when she was released by the WWE. Still, there’s a lot of plates for GCW to spin, especially because Shotzi just signed with TNA so Game Changer constantly has to try to stay ahead of the curve to give the fans in their touring cities a reason to buy tickets. Again, it’s exponentially more difficult for an independent to do that in the midst of the economic crunch.

In many respects, GCW has a difficult balancing act because it has to avoid some of the pitfalls of ECW, or ROH when it was still independently-owned prior to the sell to Sinclair Broadcasting in 2011. GCW can’t allow itself to get stuck in a position where it’s too big to be small and too small to be big. If Game Changer is big enough to be a platform where wrestlers can make a name for themselves to get notice, but too small to keep them on a truly long-term basis, it’s difficult to stay afloat because of the need to continuously find something new to draw fans as mentioned earlier. It’s not a coincidence that we’ve seen the WWE occasional loan talent to Game Changer for its major shows, because even the TKO corporation knows the value of a place for talent to get experience prior to landing within the WWE system.

Without the independents, there wouldn’t be a place for talent to get experience in front of a paying audience, or to make a name for themselves, allowing them to get on the WWE radar in the first place. There’s only so many NIL athletes that the WWE can recruit, or only so many New Japan guys that Tony can sign to wrestle on Dynamite.

That’s why it’s disappointing and somewhat concerning that two independent leagues announced earlier this week that they will be going on a hiatus until at least the spring of 2027. Produce, a league that launched with the notion to bring together a stacked line-up of the major independent names left on the scene, ran amount half a dozen events since it started in June,. Almost immediately, Produce became the subject of controversy when some of the talent booked opted to step away from the organization, citing differences with management. On the surface, it sounds like the proprietor of Produce might’ve been in over their head as far as running a promotion. It’s definitely not a good sign when the group is going on hiatus just a few months after it started, but a flash in the pan wouldn’t be too surprising in the wrestling business. The more concerning announcement came from Absolute Intense Wrestling, the Cleveland-based organization that was a part of the indies that became one of the places to watch during that mid-2010s era. Kevin Owens, Eddie Kingston, Brian Myers, Ethan Page, and others were regulars helped expand the promotion’s following. AIW didn’t have the attendance or the budget of something like PWG, but did very good business for a project in the mid west. Speaking of PWG, it was the top independent promotion for several years, but more or less quietly shutdown because a huge portion of its roster, as well as the style was imported to AEW. When Sinclair put ROH on hiatus after the pandemic, they eventually sold it to Tony Khan, but for all intents and purposes, the original group shut down after the Sinclair hiatus.

AIW is a group that has more than twenty years of history behind it, and their next event on black Friday will feature former WWF and UFC star, Ken Shamrock. Hopefully, AIW will be back since it was undoubtedly a place for talent to be discovered. GCW seems to be stable, but even with the expanded distribution through modern technology, the footprint of the group is probably smaller than the original run of ROH, which probably has more to do with the death match style that is a niche within a niche as far as potential audience. So often, and rightfully so in many cases, the narrative of the pro wrestling industry is focused on the national companies because those are where the biggest events take place, but make no mistake about is, independent wrestling is a key piece of the puzzle for the industry.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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