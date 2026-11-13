The Natural:The Canaan Kristopher Story

The term “natural” has been used in professional wrestling a lot over the years. Sometimes it’s a moniker, which essentially translates to a promotional tool. Dustin Rhodes, Butch Reed, and years later even Chase Stevens and Andy Douglas took the term to frame specific chapters of their careers. At other times, that same term is used as more of a direct adjective based on someone’s aptitude for the industry, as they pick up on the nuances of the business much faster than their experience level would suggest possible. The late Free Bird, Terry Gordy drew money in the southern territories when he was still in his teenage years because of how quickly he understood the mechanics of the genre.

In Pittsburgh, a region known almost as much for its wrestling, a history that stretches back as far as the Studio Wrestling days with Bill Cardille on the mic, as for the steel that it once produced, the area has a unique history of the canvas woven into the fabric of western Pennsylvania.

After Kurt Angle won an Olympic Gold medal (with a broken neck if you didn’t know) in 1996, he originally declined a WWF contract offer. Two years later, he inked a developmental deal and just a year after that, made his television debut at the Survivor Series in 1999 with less than 12 months of in-ring experience. It was the fastest transition anyone made to the pro ranks and set a bench mark that very few have achieved. With the lineage of Bruno, Angle, and Shane Douglas as a foundation, the Pittsburgh circuit, an independent scene that grew exponentially after the national groups consolidated by the early-2000s, has also produced a few naturals of the squared circle.

As a commentator on the Pittsburgh circuit, I’ve seen a lot of aspiring hopefuls try to pursue pro wrestling. Some are dreamers that didn’t have the skill or discipline to even attempt to call themselves professional athletes. Other carve out a decent weekend warrior career for themselves, and there’s nothing wrong with that. However, there are times when you see someone start their career and they have a poise that makes it clear that they are destined for bigger platforms, When I saw Lee Moriarty wrestle literal circles around opponents after he made his pro debut in late-2015, the general consensus was that he was only going to be available locally for a limited time. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has been the Ring Of Honor Pure champion for more than two years.

Lee Moriarty is a natural in the pro wrestling business.

Not long before Moriarty claimed that title on ROH pay-per-view, there was another natural that was just breaking into the business in the same region. Canaan Kristopher is a prototype of what many top shelf pro wrestlers look to be. The 6’4 former college football player was naturally gifted his entire life. He excelled at athletics through a combination of God given talent and the mindset to apply those tools properly. From the day he stepped into the ring at a converted storage facility, The Iron City Wrestling Academy, a training center with its own track record of preparing students for future roles on television, the difference between Canaan and the rest of the class was obvious.

“Canaan is full of raw athleticism. He’s a an excellent physical talent, anyone can see that. The stuff that you wouldn’t see without working with him is that Canaan is one of, if not the most, coachable person I’ve ever worked with. He picks things up quickly, very often the first time you demonstrate something. He can take harsh criticism and push forward. I’m a rough coach, but I’ve never gotten a pout or back talk from him. He knows criticism is part of learning,” said Glenn Spectre, the trainer that saw the chance to mold a potential superstar as he quite literally taught Kristopher the ropes.

As well suited as he was physically for sports, a severe case of dyslexia, a learning disability that he wasn’t diagnosed with until the 11th grade, become the biggest challenge for him in his scholastic career. As a lifelong football fan, he couldn’t pass up the chance to play college football when he was offered the chance, but his grades, primarily because of struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia throughout his formative years, kept his options at Division two schools. After two years at defensive end, he left the now-closed Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia when a combination of costs and his academic scores prevented him from finishing his collegiate pursuit. Canaan was in his early-20s and looking for his way in life. He did everything from work at an IRS firm to picking up a handful of acting gigs in commercials, attempting to find what his path would be. Ultimately, he tried to find a way to fill the void of sports when his football dreams didn’t materialize.

“My whole life all I ever wanted was to be a professional football player. My favorite players growing up were Hines Ward and James Harrison. I would make my mark on the defensive side of the game, I was always addicted to the physical aspect of the game and I was addicted to hitting the QB. I played middle linebacker and tight end throughout high school. I had a bunch of colleges come to recruit me, but I never had the grades to get into a bigger school,” Canaan explained.

“It was extremely hard for me to give up my dream of playing football after playing for so many years. I had a really good job as an account representative for the IRS with really good benefits that most people would love to have, but I became really depressed. The job was stressful, and all I wanted to do was play football,” he added.

The most ironic part of all of this was that while Kristopher was literally built for pro wrestling with his statue, athleticism, and timing, he hadn’t actually watched or even knew much about sports entertainment before his tennis shoes touched the canvas for the first time on the first day of class.

“The first guy I watched was Drew McIntyre, and I was thinking how cool it must feel to walk out in-front of thousands of fans. After a few beers, I remember saying to my buddy, ‘I bet I could do this’ so he took that as an invitation when he signed me up for ICWA training under my email address. A few days later, I get an e mail saying that my tryout for professional wrestling was on Monday, the day after Mother’s Day. I remember talking to my mom about it, and she said that I should go and at least try because I might be good at it. So, I figured I would try out,” Kristopher commented.

So yes, on a wimp and unbeknownst to him, Canaan was enrolled in an education of the squared circle. He didn’t know it that day when he showed up at the previously mentioned converted storage unit, but his first steps on the mat that day were the start of a journey that has shaped the direction of his life since. He also didn’t know it at the time, but he was about to meet his trainer, tag team partner, and mentor. Glenn Spectre, known as “The Big Boss” when the red light comes on, is a throwback of the business, a serious professional that will give his time and effort to students that are willing to treat the industry with the same respect that was taught to him when he first broke into the sport more than a quarter century ago.

“He pushed us to try to get us to break and quit. I was used to the intense training from playing football so I was able to handle what he had us doing. We grew really close as training continued, and I remember telling him my story and that I was excited for professional wrestling to be my new hobby to scratch the itch of not being able to play football. I remember him saying that he thinks I should consider doing pro wrestling for more than a hobby because he thinks I have what it takes to make it to the top of the wrestling business. After hearing that and realizing that getting to those bigger companies could be a possibility for independent professional wrestlers, I knew that I was going to put my all into this business, Kristopher commented.

To say that Canaan’s progress has been fast-tracked would be an understatement, as with just three years in the business, his calendar stays full, as promoters, locally and in different states know what an addition to their cards such a talented youngster can be. Not only has Kristopher became a fixture across western Pennsylvania, working for a myriad of groups, but zigzags around several states on any given weekend on a regular basis. West Virginia, Tennessee, New York, and Kentucky are all regular stops in his pro wrestling rotation. That scenario introduced him to the grinds of the grueling road schedule that those with his type of potential must endure on their journey to pursue the next level.



“Traveling can be one of the toughest things in the life of a professional wrestler, but also one of the most rewarding. Hoping in the car for ten hours with a group of your buddies and sharing the same dream and being able to talk about something you love is what makes this business special. The bond you build with these guys and the stories you create will last a lifetime,” he said.

Thankfully, he doesn’t have to make those tedious trips alone. His trainer is there to guide the youngster, both as a general inside the ring and a helpful ear outside of it. The Troublemakers, originally a villainous duo, combined the veteran experience of Spectre with the tremendous agility of Kristopher, creating one of the most versatile and ultimately, one of the top tag teams anywhere in independent wrestling. The pair have collected numerous tag team championships, including the Ryse tag belts in Pittsburgh, the NWA South Eastern tag titles in the previously mentioned Tennessee, and they had a tenure as the Ohio Valley Wrestling Tag Team champions at the famous Davis Arena, aptly named for the founder of the organization, longtime pro “Nightmare Danny Davis, in Louisville.

“Tagging with Canaan is an absolute blessing. It’s like being on the road with a brother. I know he’s always got my back. He pushes me to do things I didn’t think I could accomplish at my age. He’s my biggest cheerleader when it comes to me being in the contract hunt. Canaan and I are on the road constantly so he has been able to extend his learning process with me, and it shows in the fact that he’s a polished, TV ready talent, so early in his career,” said Glenn, who was the first “gaijin” or foreign to win the DDT Tag Team titles in Japan in 2004, an era when his future tag partner was only a few years ago.



“The team brought me to so many places and has given me so many opportunities. I get to do it with one of my closest friends, who in many ways ,I consider family. Plus, I believe we are very good and our chemistry is unmatched. Teaming with your trainer is like teaming with your father. He taught me how to think, how to move, how to adjust, and how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. Because he taught me his style and how he does things, we always tend to be on the same page. It’s very rare he calls something that I wasn’t already working towards or vice versa. It’s really cool and rare that you build that type of chemistry and trust with someone,” Canaan added.

Now under the direction of accomplished and well-known grappler Al Snow, who has more than 40 years in the industry, the OVW presentation, both their television tapings and their online content, provides Canaan with valuable experience to further hone his craft to truly polish his skills to maximize his potential. The 10-hour round trip from western Pennsylvania to the Davis Arena weekly isn’t seen as a sacrifice, but rather an opportunity to learn from some of the wisest minds in the industry.



“OVW had taught me so much in just the little time that I’ve been there. I have learned lessons from Doug Basham, Road Dog, JBL, and of course, Al Snow. OVW is by far the best locker room I’ve been in. Everyone works together to try to put on the best show possible, and everyone is very competitive so it motivates you to be on top of your game at all times. What I love most about OVW is the team that has been built there. Everyone wants you to succeed and everyone is cheering for you. Amazing Maria and Maximo Suave, they brought us into the company and took us under their wings. They believed in us to be able to impress the people that we needed to. And, because of that we secured a spot on the OVW roster, he said.It goes without saying that nothing is guaranteed in the sports entertainment business, but there’s no doubt that “The Natural” Canaan Kristopher lives up to that moniker. While nothing can truly be for sure in such a unique industry, it wouldn’t be surprising if we eventually see Kristopher on national and international television.

“I want to be signed to one of the biggest professional wrestling companies in the world. I want to show that I can be one of the best in the world. I want to win world titles and main event at the highest levels. I believe that I’m on the right track and I believe in my abilities. I’m enjoying the relationships that I built, and I’m extremely proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and perusing my dreams. I’m excited to see where I go from here. I hope to one day leave this business better than I found it and leave behind a legacy that speaks for itself,” Canaan concluded.

For more information about Canaan, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/canaan.kristopher

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

E mail [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89