What Blood And Guts Said About AEW

Last week, I penned an article about the head-to-head competition between NXT and the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite, mostly based on the fact that CM Punk challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT championship and asked if there was a case to be made for Punk to be a short-term champion of the developmental brand? It would be a way to add some spice to the monotonous WWE line-up before the lull in the action between the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view and the start of Wrestlemania season with the Royal Rumble.

NXT was back on Wednesday, its original time slot on television, but it had been on Tuesdays long enough that the audience was used to that as the day to tune in for the developmental show on the CW network. Since Wednesday is now an unfamiliar night, it’s not a surprise that Dynamite did a better rating, but the numbers themselves revealed an intriguing takeaway.

The week prior to Blood and Guts, the Dynamite show drew 620,000 viewers. The numbers from last leek saw NXT garner 552,000 viewers, whereas Dynamite generated 792,000 viewers, which is a 27% increase based on the gimmick of Blood and Guts.

The decline in viewership for AEW programming over the past three years, specifically since CM Punk left after he got into a second backstage altercation in the span of two years (where’s Jack Perry, anyway?), was the narrative throughout the majority of that time. Thankfully, the story of the company itself has stabilized a lot more over the course of 2026, particularly when there were positives to celebrate rather than negatives to navigate as a promotion. Still, the reality is that the audience is somewhere in the neighborhood of 40% smaller today than it was in 2023. That narrows the potential audience and thus the realistic footprint that All Elite Wrestling can have in the industry.

That’s why the Blood and Guts number revealed a key piece of information about the Khan-owned organization.

The rating for the cage match special proves that there’s a considerable amount of viewers that would be willing to watch Dynamite, as was proven by the actual number that it drew, but they simply choose not to usually watch the show on a weekly basis. When the audience knows that show is there and has a willingness to tune in, but only does so on a limited basis, it’s a pattern that translates to something flawed about the product.

Why aren’t those nearly 800,000 fans watching on a regular basis? Outside of the Pac tribute event at the end of September, Dynamite usually doesn’t draw anywhere near the number for Blood and Guts. Again, the spike in viewership, at least to that degree, reveals what the product might be lacking to retain those fans more regularly.

Of course, the Blood and Guts format is known for chaos so you’d expect a bump in the rating, but with that much of an increase, this tells you that the audience will watch the head-to-head car crash, but they don’t need to see the fender bender as the follow up since it pales in comparison. That’s why I’m still puzzled that if Tony Khan is determined to run this type of show, and it seems clear that he is, why not put it on pay-per-view to maximize the revenue from it? In some respects, it actually takes away some of the steam for the Full Gear pay-per-view that the company is trying to sell this weekend. The fans just saw Megan Bayne bleed buckets for almost 45 minutes, why do they need to pay $50 to watch a broadcast that will be tame by comparison? The same thing can be said for the ridiculous bump that Darby Allin took at the end of the men’s cage match, the audience saw him fall over twenty feet through tables, why should they order the pay-per-view to see a lesser version of that a week later?

No, I’m not advocating for more risky stunts, the injury rate is high enough in the sport. In fact, I’m saying quite the opposite, the dangerous stunts shouldn’t happen on such a regular basis since the risk/reward ratio is completely out of balance. With the bar set so high for what is deemed risky, it devalues the vast majority of the other legitimate risks that the roster usually takes. Yes, Mick Foley took a legendary bump from the top of the cell, and yes, it was very dangerous. The difference is, that match is still talked about three decades later, is the bump that Darby took at Blood and Guts going to be remembered in three weeks?

Don’t get me wrong, the All Elite roster is stacked with talented performers, which is why I don’t think they should diminish the legitimate risks that they take in the ring to just a standard day at the office, and if they are going to take those risks, it only makes sense to do it in a situation where the reward ratio is favorable.

As far as selling the Full Gear pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Anarchy in The Arena is one of the marquee matches, but unless someone is going to be set on fire (it’s sadly a possibility), it will only be a lesser version of Blood and Guts so why should the audience pay $50 to watch it, especially when the current economic crunch has reduced the amount of disposable income?

Ironically, with a rather short build, Kyle Fletcher will challenge Will Ospreay for the world championship. Fletcher was used as a last-minute opponent for Adam Page at All Out last year, and despite the history between Fletcher and Ospreay, I’m not sure it would be wise for Fletcher to come up short in another world title bout. In truth, this would’ve been a match-up that I would’ve avoided booking until Ospreay was going to drop the championship, because another key loss could typecast Fletcher as someone that is just a tier under the main event instead of a potential top guy. That’s why it was unwise to put him in this spot if the goal was just to give Ospreay an opponent on PPV. Now, Fletcher has taken some silly risks in his AEW career. but Ospreay is somewhat similar to Darby, as far as that he appears to be determined to burn the candle at both ends until it’s detrimental to his career. At 33, the British grappler is theoretically in the prime of his career, but he started in the sport in his reengage years and he already had neck surgery so there’s no doubt that the business has taken a toll on his body. In the grand scheme of things, Kyle Fletcher might be the younger, more well-rounded version of Ospreay that will surpass him at some point in the future. It remains to be seen if he takes the world title this weekend.

I understand that money is no object so revenue and profit aren’t the main factors for All Elite Wrestling, even if they should be. But, when there’s such a noticeable boost in viewership for the over-the-top car crash episode of Dynamite that it illustrates how disposable the rest of the content usually is because chaos became the routine of AEW. The finale of the fireworks show doesn’t have to happen every week, and if it does, the roman candles don’t look nearly as impressive. The biggest takeaway from the Blood and Guts ratings is the notion that there would probably be a much bigger upside, both in terms of audience and revenue, if there was structure to the product.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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