TNA Wrestling held its latest set of Thursday Night iMPACT TV tapings at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, two title changes occurred during the taping. Elayna Black defeated M By Elegance to capture the Knockouts Television Championship. This marks Black’s first championship victory in TNA Wrestling since she signed with the promotion in January 2026.

The report also noted that AJ Francis dethroned Jason Hotch to become the new TNA International Champion. Hotch had previously won the championship from Mustafa Ali in a Fatal Four-Way Match at last month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The matches from this taping are set to air on AMC in mid-December.