According to a report from PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling has announced that both The Personal Concierge and referee Mike Romo have left the company, and they will not comment further on the situation.

PWInsider.com has reported that sources indicate The Personal Concierge, also known as George Iceman, was under contract until December 31st, but as of Friday, he is now free from the company. The report suggests that he is in discussions with other wrestling organizations.

Regarding Mike Romo, the report states that he was in Calgary for this week’s TV tapings but was relieved of his duties. One source indicated that he was asked to leave the taping. As of now, Romo has not commented on the situation.

The Personal Concierge debuted in TNA in 2024 alongside Ash By Elegance.