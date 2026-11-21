PWMania.com previously reported that Fightful Select revealed earlier this month that Rich Swann’s TNA contract is set to expire on December 31.

Recently, former TNA World Champion Rich Swann took to his Instagram account to provide an update on his future with TNA Wrestling amid reports that his contract is set to expire soon. Swann confirmed that he will not be signing a new deal with the promotion and will become a free agent on New Year’s Day.

Swann wrote, “Where do you want to see me next? Come December 31st, I’ll be a free agent. I’m curious to know your opinions 🤔 Love, SWANNY ❤️🙏🏿 🦢”

Swann has been a key figure in TNA Wrestling since he joined the company in 2018. After a brief departure from the promotion in mid-2025, he returned during a July 2025 iMPACT taping. Swann is a one-time iMPACT World Champion, TNA World Champion, X-Division Champion, and iMPACT Digital Media Champion. He also competed in the TNA World Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Revolver at a recent iMPACT taping in Calgary, where he emerged victorious.