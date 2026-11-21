As previously reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling announced that its Thanksgiving episode will not air on the terrestrial AMC channel but will be available on AMC+ and TNA+.

According to PWInsider.com, the Christmas Eve episode will also not air on AMC. However, this episode will still be available on AMC+ and TNA+. TNA has not yet announced the lineup for next week’s Thanksgiving episode, but matches have been announced for December 3rd. It remains unclear whether the Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve episodes will feature new content.

Beyond these two episodes, all other episodes are scheduled to air on AMC, including those on December 3rd, 10th, and 17th, as listed on the schedule.