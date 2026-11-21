According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, BDE’s contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire at the end of 2026. It has not been specified whether BDE is currently in negotiations with the company for a new deal or what creative plans TNA may have for him in the future.

BDE began his tenure with TNA in October 2025, making his debut at Bound For Glory by competing in the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet. He entered the match at number 9 and played a pivotal role in The Rascalz’s elimination of AJ Francis. Since then, he has participated in more than two dozen matches for the promotion.

His time in TNA also included a qualifying match for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory. BDE achieved his first singles victory in TNA on the October 1st episode of iMPACT, defeating Mr. Elegance to secure a spot in the six-way scramble for the title.

In addition to his work with TNA, BDE is active on the independent wrestling circuit, with appearances in OVW and Wrestling Revolver. He made his in-ring debut for Wrestling Revolver in January 2025.