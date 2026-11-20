As incredible as the spectacle of professional wrestling often is, it’s important to remember that there’s a reason that the industry that originated on the carnival circuit usually has a low brow reputation. Maybe it’s because the entire business is theoretically based on a con, albeit with the goal of giving fans their money’s worth, or maybe it’s the dozens of tragedies that feed the line-up for a series based on the dark side of the ring.

Either way, pro wrestling, as much as Vince McMahon tried reshape the image for years, and TKO does much of the same today, will still be known as the phony genre that tried to deceive its customers by some of the general public. Granted, the business is so exposed today that it’s literally content for the WWE on how everything is scripted on Unreal, but there will still be some local yokel that will complain, “it’s all fake!”

Ironically, as much as TKO tries to polish and refine sports entertainment through the WWE presentation today, often framing it as though the fans should be so grateful to pay these astounding ticket prices for the privilege to see the epic, dramatic four-match card that gives them a minimum for their money, the announcement that The Rock will appear at Survivor Series is as carny as the crooked shell game at the local county fair.

The real-life Dwayne Johnson debuted in the WWE, with just a year of experience under his belt, at Survivor Series in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, a name that paid tribute to his late grandfather, and honored his dad, a former WWF Tag Team champion. Considering how massively successful he was as a character, both in the ring and on the mic, it unintentionally gets overlooked just how good he was in the ring. He wrestled in parking lot in the Memphis territory and within a year was able to transition to national television, and didn’t look out of place when he competed against well-established veterans.

While I guess you could say that it’s a nice full circle moment for The Rock to return to the pay-per-view where he started three decades ago, this appearance is far from a 30th anniversary. Yes, I understand that TKO is a corporate machine that will churn out as much merchandise as possible and use his cameo to sell more tickets in Houston, but this is yet another scenario under the TKO banner that will have more sizzle than substance, creating a rather underwhelming situation in the long run.

Keep in mind, The Rock worked in the WWE for roughly seven years before he took his star power to Hollywood and made exponentially more money without the toll on his body of pro wrestling. The reality is, he was away from the business expotentially longer than he was involved in it so the “anniversary” of his debut doesn’t carry much weight. The whole thing seems like a ham-handed attempt to stamp a logo on a few more t-shirts. More importantly, you have to ask yourself, does Dwayne Johnson need WWE more than the WWE needs The Rock?

The live-action Moana woefully underperformed at the box office domestically last month, being saved from financial disaster only by international markets. A24, the production company behind the critically-acclaimed Iron Claw, the film based on the Von Erich legacy, released The Smashing Machine, a biographically movie based on the life of MMA fighter, Mark Kerr last year. This was supposed to be Johnson’s chance to gain praise as a dramatic actor. The Smashing Machine had a reported $50 million budget, but only raked in an estimated $20 million.

Johnson’s new Jumanji film will be released next month during the holidays so this Survivor Series cameo is probably nothing more than a marketing ploy. As ludicrous as this might’ve sounded at one point in time, the argument could be made that Dwayne Johnson needs the exposure of WWE programming more than WWE needs The Rock to add to the current product. In fact, it’s possible that the audience might reject his appearance in the building since he is more or less deemed responsible for how underwhelming Wrestlemania was a few years ago when he sent Travis Scott as a replacement. Anyone remember when he randomly showed up at Bad Blood at the end of the pay-per-view and then it led to absolutely nothing?

That’s not to mention the cringe worthy moments at the press conferences when he actually did show up where he talked about his brief spots at the WWE shows as if he was Francis Ford Coppola directing the fine art of cinema. The point is, just giving The Rock a mic and letting him go isn’t automatically a home run anymore, and I’d go as far as to say that there were times that he struck out within the past few years. That bizarre promo with profanity during an episode of NXT wasn’t exactly his best work. The feud with Cody Rhodes that was started, but never had a payoff wasn’t exactly a productive stint either. Randomly shaking hands during a promo on Raw didn’t exactly settle the score. The whole thing comes across as Dwayne Johnson using the TKO platform for publicity so they will talk about his appearance on ESPN to ultimately plug his next movie rather than anything that will generate any type of business for WWE.

It that ends up being the case then the WWE looks secondary in the grand scheme of things, and maybe TKO is fine with that. The Rock showing up to sell his next film without anything of importance to the wrestling product frames the WWE platform as something not truly worth his time, which is ironic because as I said, I think carving out 20 minutes on promo time on the run sheet for The Rock does more for him that it does for the pay-per-view.

At 54. if The Rock is going to do anything else in pro wrestling, next year is the time to do it. Otherwise, he’s risking a subpar performance in the ring, which wouldn’t help his standing in Hollywood. That’s not a knock on his age, but rather to acknowledge that father time is undefeated. Nobody wants The Rock to have one of those Bill Goldberg/Undertaker matches that are concerning to watch as they happen. I doubt this cameo at Survivor Series leads to anything of substance, other than PR for Jumanji. But, it’s technically possible that Dwayne could put something in motion next weekend that will be the set up for another stint before he retires.

The reason is simple, the almighty dollar. With Saudi Arabia buying Wrestlemania next year, and that’s exactly what it is, it’s a bought show rather than a site fee since the WWE will be paid more money than ever before to import the biggest show on the calendar to act as a propaganda tool for the county. The ticket sales are handled by the Saudi Sports Authority, and are moot in the grand scheme of things anyway. The bottom line is, the Saudis are paying for the publicity of a major American event in their country. It’s about the pyro and ballyhoo, not revenue or profit. So, they can afford to offer Dwayne Johnson more money than even TKO would be willing to offer him to work a final match.

Still. if I had to place a wager on it, I’d bet that The Rock doesn’t lace his boots up again, even for the Saudis. That means this appearance at Survivor Series isn’t a tease for an upcoming storyline or anything of substance. So, this cameo will more or less be a commercial for his next movie, and there aren’t already enough commercials during WWE pay-per-views, right?

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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