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Backstage News On Bryan Danielson’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson | AEW

As reported by PWMania.com, former AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson returned to the ring during the main event of last week’s PAC tribute episode of Dynamite. He participated in a 10-Man Tag Team Match, which also marked Wardlow’s return to the ring.

According to Fightful Select, there are currently no plans to include Danielson in future on-screen storylines for AEW, suggesting his return may have been a one-time occurrence. This news isn’t particularly surprising, as Danielson retired from full-time competition following his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2024.

AEW made several changes to last week’s show to accommodate the PAC tribute, including scheduling various on-screen and in-ring returns. There is still no information on whether Wardlow will be appearing regularly on TV after his return in the match.

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