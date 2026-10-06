Backstage Update On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence Following Car Attack Angle

More information has emerged regarding Jacob Fatu’s recent absence from WWE television.

Fatu did not appear on the October 5 episode of WWE Raw in St. Louis after an angle the previous week saw him get hit by a car.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer said he believes Fatu is currently involved in filming an unspecified WWE project alongside Drew McIntyre and Joe Hendry.

“The Jacob thing, I believe Jacob and Joe Hendry and Drew McIntyre are doing some WWE show, filming of the show,” Meltzer said.

According to Meltzer, the filming commitment would explain WWE’s decision to run the storyline that temporarily removed Fatu from television.

“So that explains why Jacob is out, that angle with Jacob,” he added.

Hendry still appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw, where he performed another Funko Pop-related song aimed at JD McDonagh.

Details surrounding the reported WWE project involving Fatu, Hendry and McIntyre remain unclear. There is also currently no word on when Fatu is expected to return to WWE programming.

Meanwhile, Fatu’s Bloodline stablemates will be in action on next week’s Raw. Jimmy and Jey Uso will team with their younger brother Solo Sikoa against The 946’s Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price in a six-man tag team match.