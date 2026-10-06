Backstage Update On Potential Enzo Amore And Big Cass Reunion In WWE

More details have emerged regarding WWE’s reported plans for Enzo Amore and whether he could eventually reunite with Big Cass.

Cass made his WWE return on the August 3, 2026 episode of Raw, appearing following Je’Von Evans’ victory over Ethan Page. While Cass has since become a regular presence on WWE television, his former tag team partner has yet to appear despite speculation surrounding a potential reunion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said there had been talk of bringing Enzo into NXT, with the possibility presented to him as being close to a done deal. However, the reported plan was to deliberately keep Enzo and Cass apart. “There was talk of Enzo in NXT. It was talked to me like it was pretty much a done deal, but they were gonna keep Enzo and Cass apart because of the idea that if they put them together, Cass’s upside is very limited in that tag team based on how WWE does tag teams.

“But now, with Cass in the spot that he’s in, being with Enzo may not be the worst thing in a tag team. So I suppose they could do that. Seems kind of weird. What does Cass need Enzo for when he’s beating these guys up all by himself anyway?”

Meltzer’s comments suggest WWE initially viewed keeping the former partners separated as beneficial to Cass’ potential as a singles performer. However, he noted that Cass’ current position could potentially make a reunion more viable.

As of now, Enzo’s status with WWE remains unclear, and there has been no confirmation that he has signed with the company or that an on-screen reunion with Cass is planned.